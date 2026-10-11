In September 2018, Kasey Kahne got out of his car at Darlington before the Southern 500 was over. Heat exhaustion and dehydration had beaten him, and he couldn’t get fluids back into his body while he raced. His season ended after 25 starts, and for all practical purposes so did his full-time career. Nobody would have blamed him for staying gone, which makes it worth asking what kind of man picks up the phone eight years later and asks Chase Elliott whether he should come back.

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That is exactly what Kahne did. Elliott says Kahne called him a few months ago about the opportunity and wanted his opinion, and Elliott said he really appreciated being asked. As revealed by the driver, in a media availability with Steven Toranto,

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” Yeah, really cool. I don’t know, but he actually called me about this opportunity a few months back and asked me what my opinion was, which I really appreciated that.”

Look at who is on each end of that line. Kahne took over Bill Elliott’s No. 9 Dodge at Evernham Motorsports in 2004, when Chase was still a kid, and the two became teammates at Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 and 2017. Chase Elliott grew up watching Kahne race, and now Kahne wanted his read on a decision. Elliott admitted he doesn’t get many calls like that, especially from someone he admired that much.

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Talent was never the question. Kahne has 18 Cup wins, three Coca-Cola 600s and a Brickyard 400 in 2017. The question was whether his body could handle a full season in a stock car, and he spent years gathering evidence. He kept racing sprint cars, stayed involved as a team owner, and won his first World of Outlaws race as a driver at Williams Grove Speedway in May 2026.

That is good news, but sprint car nights are short bursts, and a stock car race is a long grind in a hot cockpit. Winning one tells you very little about surviving the other.

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The real answer came at Rockingham on April 19, 2025. Kahne climbed into a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in what is now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, his first stock car ride in seven years. He qualified fourth and ran near the front until damage from a Stage 1 crash dropped him to 14th.

The finish isn’t what matters. Kahne proved he could still run up front after all that time away, and he found out firsthand what the format and the physical demands would ask of him. I think that day, more than any boardroom, is where this comeback was decided.

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What he took from it points away from Cup and toward the trucks. Truck races are shorter than Cup races, and the schedule includes more night races and more off weekends. Kahne has said that suits him better, and to me it reads like a driver building a comeback around his body instead of his ego.

The record backs him up too. He has five wins in six Truck starts, and the one time he didn’t win was a second at Pocono in 2010. His last start in the series came at Charlotte in May 2015, and he won it.

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A good plan still needs a good ride, and this one came together fast. Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson found Kahne at the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa in August, and they talked through truck seat options.

Then Dickerson floated the idea of Kahne driving for Spire himself. Kahne didn’t think he was serious at first. Spire made it official on October 7, and by Kahne’s own account the deal is for one year. That matters, because it means nobody is promising a long run and Kahne has to earn every race of it.

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Spire gives him something a legend doesn’t always get, which is real equipment. The team has won Truck races with Kyle Busch, Rajah Caruth and Carson Hocevar, so Kahne walks into a competitive program and not a seat built around his name. He also plans to run about as many sprint car races as truck races, and the Truck schedule has 25 events. That is a full plate for a man who walked away because the demands wore him down.

Chase Elliott didn’t broker any of this, and his role was much simpler. He told Kahne it would be a really cool thing to go do, that it was the right way to go if he wanted to race competitively, and that he figured Kahne would be pleased with the effort and do a really good job.

Coming from someone with nothing to gain, that carries weight. Chase Elliott also says Kahne helped him through his own career by showing him things from a different angle, and that Kahne is someone you naturally want to listen to. The student is now returning the favor to the teacher.

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We find out on February 19, 2027, when Kahne starts the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona in the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado. At 46, he begins his first full-time NASCAR season since 2018. Winning would be a great story, but the bigger test is simpler. In 2018, the question was whether he could finish the Southern 500.

Next year it is whether he can finish a Truck race and still have the energy to drive to a dirt track that weekend. Most 46-year-olds answer a body that quit on them by buying a better chair. Kahne bought a truck ride.