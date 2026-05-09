“He Cares a Lot”- Untold Story of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Unforgiving Shop Grind Sparks Massive Fan Support

“Ricky Spinhouse.” That nickname has followed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. around NASCAR for years thanks to his ultra-aggressive driving style and a history of triggering massive wrecks. (Anyone remember the 2018 Daytona 500 race?) He is still regarded by many fans as one of the biggest wild cards in the sport. However, there is a side to that reputation that few people discuss. As it turns out, Stenhouse is a driver who literally worked his way up from the shop floor, putting in long hours to construct race cars before he ever rose to prominence in NASCAR. And after learning his journey, Stenhouse has managed to get the NASCAR community (haters included) to rally behind him.

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The other side of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“So, I built crush panels. Um, and then I would install them sometimes. I did a lot of cleanup work at first, you know, just prepping things, getting them ready.”

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While it may read like, but the truth of the matter is, that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wasn’t talking about a random summer job before racing on Stapleton42’s YouTube channel. Rather, that was Stenhouse describing the actual grind that helped launch his NASCAR career long before he became a full-time Cup Series driver.

The story caught many fans off guard because Stenhouse is usually viewed through one lens only. For the majority of the NASCAR community, he is the aggressive superspeedway racer who either wins big or wrecks spectacularly (or gets in fist fights with other drivers in the pit lane otherwise). But the deeper he went into explaining his journey through the Roush Fenway Racing system, the more fans realized how much work he had quietly put into the sport behind the scenes.

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“I worked in here for a while and then at the back of the truck shop was our gym,” Stenhouse explained while detailing how he bounced between departments. “I worked a short stint in here. Worked a little bit in there the build area and then went down to Concord and worked a ton there.”

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He wasn’t exaggerating either. Before becoming a Cup regular, Ricky Stenhouse Jr spent years understanding how race cars were actually assembled. He described how chassis were repaired, how bodies were mounted, and how different fabrication departments operated across multiple buildings. It was essentially a crash course in NASCAR engineering and race shop culture.

That work ethic eventually translated into opportunity. In 2008, Stenhouse officially began his national stock car career in the ARCA Racing Series driving for Roush Fenway Racing. A few years later, he captured back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series championships in 2011 and 2012 before moving into the Cup Series full-time in 2013 in the iconic No. 17 Ford.

But unlike some modern drivers who arrive with powerhouse backing and polished development programs, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s climb, after he revealed his journey, felt harder earned. And it got the fans talking about him in a positive way for the first time.

“Great episode. Ricky catches alot of flack but in reality he is a grinder and he cares alot about this sport,” one fan wrote. And honestly, the comment reflected what many fans suddenly realized. Stenhouse didn’t come from a massive NASCAR dynasty or arrive with guaranteed success waiting for him. He built relationships, worked inside the shops, learned fabrication, and slowly fought his way upward. Sixteen years later, he’s still a full-time Cup driver in one of motorsports’ toughest environments.

Another fan added, “Give Ricky a good car and he’ll Win !” That argument has followed Stenhouse throughout much of his career. During his long stint at Roush Fenway Racing, the organization gradually declined from its peak years while powerhouse teams like Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske surged ahead competitively.

Even after signing a contract extension in 2019, the partnership eventually ended when Roush replaced him with Chris Buescher for 2020. Roush president Steve Newmark admitted at the time that, after a decade together, the relationship had simply “run its course.” Yet Stenhouse kept surviving.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 19: Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger/Cottonelle Chevrolet celebrates after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 19, 2023 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 Icon230219880500

Even at JTG Daugherty Racing, a smaller single-car operation for much of his tenure, he still managed to produce one of NASCAR’s biggest modern upsets by winning the 2023 Daytona 500. Not every driver (or even every elite organization) can claim a Daytona 500 trophy. “We cherish that,” Stenhouse later said about the win. “We’re very proud to have accomplished that.”

Meanwhile, another fan commented, “These stories are so vital for Nascar fans to hear. Gives you a real appreciation for all the work and shenanigans that go on behind the scenes.” That may actually be the biggest takeaway from all this. Fans mostly know drivers based on crashes, radio arguments, or aggressive on-track moments. But documentaries, podcasts, and behind-the-scenes videos have started revealing a completely different side of the garage. The endless shop hours. The physical grind. The politics. The pressure. There’s more to drivers than what they see for a couple of hours on-track every weekend.

One final fan summed up the feeling perfectly: “We all know jack rousch always treated his workers like crab and the sport passed him by , but by ricky went on to success to a daytona five hundred and either races.” Messy wording aside, the core point resonated. Stenhouse endured NASCAR’s toughest years with a declining organization, survived roster shakeups, became one of the sport’s most polarizing personalities, and still found a way to win the biggest race in stock car racing. That’s why, for once, many fans weren’t talking about “Wrecky Spinhouse.” They were talking about Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the grinder.