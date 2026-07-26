“He Has Every Right to Be Frustrated”– Corey Heim Denies Boss Denny Hamlin’s Grand Slam Bid With Brickyard 400 Win

For years, the Brickyard 400 has remained one of the biggest crown jewel gaps on Denny Hamlin’s résumé. Sunday finally looked like the day that drought would end, with the 23XI Racing co-owner battling near the front in the closing stages. But his own driver, Corey Heim, had other plans. The part-time Cup driver pulled off a stunning late-race pass to deny Hamlin and deliver 23XI its second straight Brickyard 400 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just had to be aggressive. I mean, it’s for the win, you know. I would have to see it back to see if I really did anything wrong. But I think we both thought it was for the win, you know, but he has every right to be a little frustrated with me, but I feel like he probably would’ve done the same thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Corey Heim had little choice but to acknowledge the other side of the story. His Brickyard 400 victory was spectacular. However, the path to it included beating his own boss, Denny Hamlin, in a battle that could have easily ended differently. Heim entered Sunday’s race having made only 14 previous Cup Series starts.

Yet the part-time 23XI Racing driver showed remarkable composure throughout the crown jewel event. He qualified seventh and finished the opening stage second, immediately establishing himself as a contender. And right from the get-go, his crew chief, Bootie Barker, set him on a winning strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On lap 76, Ty Gibbs pitted from the lead, handing the top spot to Heim. He remained among the frontrunners through Stage 2. Corey Heim eventually finished fifth, while Hamlin climbed into the mix. By lap 105, Hamlin had moved past Heim for second. But Heim wasn’t going away.

The pivotal moment came after the final restart with 34 laps remaining. On lap 127, Heim lined up alongside Hamlin. The two Toyotas battled for control. Hamlin was expecting a push from his teammate, Christopher Bell, which didn’t come. Meanwhile, Joey Logano got connected with the No. 67 car, pushing him to the lead. In a last-ditch attempt, Hamlin tried to get to the inside of Heim, but a defensive block was enough to fend him off and the rest of the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corey Heim had won the most important battle of his young Cup career. It was particularly significant for Hamlin, who has never won the Brickyard 400 and has been waiting on it to complete his NASCAR Grand Slam of winning all crown jewel races. The 23XI co-owner had a golden opportunity to finally add the Indianapolis crown jewel to his list of achievements.

Instead, his own driver took it away. Corey Heim then had Christopher Bell and Joey Logano breathing down his neck during the closing laps. Bell mounted one final charge with two laps remaining. However, Heim held firm and pulled away to secure his second career Cup Series victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result was extraordinary on its own. Heim has now won twice in only 15 Cup starts. Both victories have come before he begins his first full-time Cup season in 2027. For 23XI, the result was even sweeter. The organization has now won the Brickyard in consecutive years. This naturally establishes it as a serious force at one of NASCAR’s most prestigious venues.

But for Hamlin, there may be some frustration to swallow. And Corey Heim knows exactly why. He wasn’t racing like an employee but like any other NASCAR driver chasing a crown-jewel victory. And when the opportunity came, he treated Denny Hamlin like any other competitor.