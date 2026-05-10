“He is a Cry Baby”: Fans Turn on Carson Hocevar as Cup Star Makes Profanity-Laced Tirade at Teammate

Carson Hocevar had become the pride and joy of NASCAR fans after his win at Talladega Superspeedway. But that effect slowly wore off after his recent comments about his teammate at Watkins Glen.

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While racing at the end of Stage 1 at Watkins Glen today, Daniel Suarez and Hocevar made contact on track. According to his radio, Hocevar was trying to make way for his teammate and ended up losing positions to William Byron and Tyler Reddick because of the run-in.

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“I’m never letting Daniel (Suarez) go again; he can go f— himself.” Starting his race in P11, Hocevar had dropped to P13 before his incident with Suarez. With six laps left at the end of Stage 1, Hocevar was looking forward to claiming some stage points as he prepared for the caution before the next leg of the race.

Fans did not like his meltdown and asked him to check his own racing style and aggression before pointing fingers at other drivers. A week ago, Hocevar made a similar move on Kyle Busch, attracting a lot of frustration from the Richard Childress Racing driver.

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So, fans feel Hocevar has no right to lecture his teammate on a strategy that he himself has been deploying week after week.

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Fans school Carson Hocevar over hypocrisy in complaints

“⁠Bruh, his teammates are better road racers. Empty threat here LOL,” wrote one. The others in the audience also reminded him that the other drivers would eventually race him the same way as he races them.

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Another user also shifted the blame to Hocevar for being too impatient with his own teammate and potentially ruining the race for both of them. “He did bump him, and I think he could’ve shown a modicum of patience to his teammate. But I’m also not a 7 fan.”

Some fans also mocked Hocevar for being too soft when raced by other drivers. “Hocevar is a crybaby moron. Can’t stand him.” Hocevar earned a rebuke from fans because of his actions on the track. His name, Hurricane Hocevar, was always a double-edged sword for his reputation on the track.

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While many appreciated the youngster’s aggression and risk-taking spirit, others reminded Hocevar that he was not a race winner and should be calmer on track, not fighting with other drivers. But one fan sided with him.

“Maybe if there are teammate disputes everywhere you go, you might be the problem,” wrote another. It was a direct jab aimed at Daniel Suarez for his recent dispute with Ross Chastain. A month ago, Suarez and Chastain had a huge argument about his performance at Trackhouse Racing and relations with the team.

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While Suarez counter-argued that he is performing at his best at Spire Motorsports, fans can’t help but wonder if he had bad blood with Trackhouse Racing right before his exit from the team.