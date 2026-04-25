“He Is So Annoying”: NASCAR Fans Demand Jason Kelce to Leave Talladega Days After Masters Fiasco

For the thousands of fans camping outside Talladega this past week to catch the Jack Links 500, the usual spectacle of pack racing was supposed to shape the drama. Instead, the conversation has shifted outside the world of NASCAR, pointing towards an NFL star, Jason Kelce.

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Jason Kelce spotted in legendary NASCAR gear at Talladega

The former legendary center of the Philadelphia Eagles was recently pictured at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. The Cup race at the world’s fastest superspeedway is one of NASCAR’s most looked-forward-to events of the season.

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However, Kelce is neither a honoree pace car driver nor a guest of honor for Sunday. In fact, the precise reason for his presence at the track was unknown except for one key clue. Kelce was pictured wearing Hendrick Motorsports gear. And as per NASCAR insider Steven Taranto, he and the most legendary team of the sport might be cooking up a collaboration.

“Kelce is here as a guest of Hendrick Motorsports. He’s doing something with them and a camera crew,” Taranto wrote on X.

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Fair to say, it’s more or less a win-win for all parties involved. After all, Kelce is one of the most distinguished and successful players of his generation. Throughout a 13-year NFL career, Kelce achieved significant success and surpassed numerous milestones. He was featured six times in the All-Pro First Team, seven times in the Pro Bowl, and achieved one of the highest scores in PFF history.

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He led all centers in PFF grade for three straight seasons between 2017 and 2019, and ended his career with a 94.2 overall grade along with a 95.5 run-blocking grade. In fact, it was during one of his most successful seasons that he achieved his biggest milestone in the NFL. In 2018, he led the Eagles against the mighty New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

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Moreover, in one of his last seasons in the sport, he faced his brother Travis in the Super Bowl LVII in 2023. A year after that, Jason Kelce called time on his playing career. Even after his retirement, he has continued to remain a popular figure in the American sports landscape and, over time, in pop culture as well. His cameo appearance in WrestleMania XL, his role as an analyst for ESPN, and most importantly, the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis, and his indirect association with Taylor Swift, have all ensured the same.

So it would make sense that the appearance of an athlete celebrity of that stature in NASCAR would thrill fans and make them welcome him with open arms. But the reality has been far from that.

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Fans less than enthusiastic with Jason Kelce’s presence in NASCAR

One fan wrote, “Dude is making it his personal goal to ruin every sport for viewers.”

Since his retirement, the former Eagles’ offensive lineman has transitioned into the world of sports broadcasting, thanks to his association with ESPN. His priority remains the NFL, but lately, Kelce has begun to reach for other sports. After making his golf broadcasting debut at a TGL event in February, he announced that he’d continue his coverage at the 2026 Masters Tournament. And that didn’t sit well with fans.

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Kelce was present at the Par-3 contest on the Augusta National grounds. However, it is important to note that the Masters is a very sacred event, with strict rules and regulations, and Kelce’s presence and antics stood in stark contrast. He was seen munching on a sandwich that fans felt broke the etiquette of Augusta. He also took a couple of swings at the event, which didn’t go well, angering the fans further.

Clearly, the reaction has carried forward, as another fan wrote, “He ruined The Masters and now his lame ass is at Talladega? GTFOH.” A Hendrick Motorsports fan also raised objections to Kelce’s presence in HMS gear. “As a fan of Hendricks please don’t do this he is so f—— annoying,” the fan wrote.

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Wearing so many hats and running left and right, it seems like Kelce is everywhere these days, which has led to fan fatigue. And while Talladega might not be as sacred as Augusta, it is no doubt one of the most iconic superspeedways. Conceived to be the nation’s largest and fastest oval race track, it is longer than both Daytona and Indianapolis and often features one of the fastest races.

Television advertisements have been filmed at the track, and so were some parts of the film Talladega Nights. Fans can also tour the track thanks to services provided by the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum, which has existed since 1983, right next to the racetrack. Per officials, the track even attracts visitors from “all 50 states and multiple countries”.

One fan then pointed out an interesting aspect. “Wow can’t believe he’s not at the draft…interesting,” the fan wrote. With the 2026 NFL draft slated for April 23-25, Kelce was in Talladega, Alabama, which naturally surprised the fan, especially considering the former Eagles man was present during the 2023 draft.

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Another fan made his sour taste clear for Jason Kelce as they wrote, “Keep him locked up in the eagles stadium, this guy should get nowhere near NASCAR, if they wanted to invite someone for real , they should’ve gotten his brother Travis the real Kelce.”

While it is a matter of preference as to which Kelce brother is more popular, what cannot be overlooked in Travis’ case is his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. But then again, it’s also not like Jason Kelce isn’t a successful figure in his own right.

And who knows, maybe the collaboration between him and HMS turns out to be the factor that changes the fan perception. Therefore, it’d be interesting to see if fans who disapproved of Kelce’s presence at Talladega jumped to conclusions too early.