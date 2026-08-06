“He Made Me Cry”: Mark Martin Comes Clean on His Complicated Relationship With Legendary Team Owner

One of the main influences on Mark Martin’s Hall of Fame career was Jack Roush. Martin won 40 NASCAR Cup Series races between 1989 and 2009, including an astounding 35 while driving a Roush Racing Ford. But beneath the on-track success, there were aspects of this partnership that remained private until now.

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Jack Roush had gotten in trouble with the authorities following his 1989 aircraft incident as he had landed at a test track site in Ohio without permission. But rather than feeling sympathy, the NASCAR Hall of Famer admitted he was actually glad to see his longtime team owner held accountable.

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It wasn’t because of resentment over the incident itself. Instead, it reminded Mark Martin of the incredibly demanding relationship they shared during the early days of Roush Racing.

“He made me cry ball before we ever went to our first race. Because I was going to drive the Bill Davis Busch car down there, too. And he, you know, you used to smash exhaust pipes down underneath the frame rails. Well, he was smart enough because he’s smarter than all the rest of us down here to cone the tail pipes so that when they were smashed, they still flowed the same. So, you had to take a bigger pipe than your 3-and-a-half-inch or 3-inch, you know, and smash it down. So, I saw that. So, I went over to Bill Davis and built a set for the Busch car because it seemed like smart. And he found out about it.” Mark Martin said on Dale Jr Download.

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Mark Martin explained that he had joined the newly formed Roush Racing organization in 1988 in the Winston Cup Series while also competing in the Busch Series for Bill Davis. After seeing Roush’s innovative coned exhaust pipe design, Martin recreated it on the Busch car, believing it was simply smart engineering. He never considered that Roush would view it as giving away one of his team’s competitive secrets.

When Roush discovered what had happened, he exploded. The veteran owner believed Mark Martin had shared proprietary knowledge with another organization and let the young driver know exactly how he felt.

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The confrontation devastated Martin, who admitted he “cried like a baby” because all he wanted was Roush’s approval.

At that stage of his career, Martin felt he owed everything to Roush. None of the team owners were willing to give Martin a shot in Cup Series, and that is why he felt indebted to the veteran team owner. This is why, Martin has opened up about the incident now, years after his retirement.

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Despite the rocky beginning, the relationship ultimately flourished. Mark Martin’s first season with Roush Racing produced three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes before the partnership blossomed into one of NASCAR’s greatest success stories. Together, they won 35 Cup races, proving that while the lessons were often harsh, they helped build a Hall of Fame career.