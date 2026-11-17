Six seasons, 16 Cup victories and two Daytona 500 wins gave William Byron plenty to say about Rudy Fugle’s move to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team. His Instagram message was brief, but it carried the weight of a partnership that helped define the No. 24 Chevrolet’s recent success.

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“I don’t think anyone has had the impact that Rudy has had on my career. Shared a lot of special memories. Glad to be working alongside him as a teammate in ‘27. Looking forward to what’s ahead with Adam next year,” Byron wrote.

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Their partnership has not been without tense moments. A heated radio exchange during the 2026 Atlanta race drew attention after Byron complained about the No. 24 Chevrolet’s handling and Fugle snapped back.

The exchange prompted speculation about a rift, but Fugle later clarified on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the frustration was directed at the car, not Byron. “In general, we’re mad at the car for not acting the way we think it should, not each other,” he explained, adding that their relationship was strong enough to withstand a difficult race and a frustrating season.

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Hendrick Motorsports announced that Fugle would move across the garage to become Bowman’s crew chief for 2027, ending his six-season Cup partnership with Byron. Adam Wall, who led the organization’s No. 17 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team with Corey Day, will take over the No. 24 pit box.

The new pairing also prompted a rather less sentimental response from Bowman. He took to Instagram with a dose of humor after learning that Fugle would lead the No. 48 Chevrolet.

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“Slow news day… Super excited to work with Rudy next year! I think we’re both extremely motivated to go out there and kick some ass. We got paired up at a team event last year, and he made me throw up while riding as a passenger in a corvette with him so we’re off to a great start. Oh also still looking for a clear view of that 2024 500 finish”

The Daytona reference was another nod to the pair’s shared history: Byron won the 2024 Daytona 500, with Bowman finishing second as Hendrick Motorsports secured a one-two result.

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Byron and Fugle have plenty more history to look back on. Their Cup partnership began in 2021. They reached the Championship 4 in three consecutive seasons from 2023 through 2025, and also captured the 2025 regular-season championship.

Their connection goes back even further: the two worked together in the Truck Series at Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2016, combining for seven wins in 23 starts.

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For Bowman, Fugle’s arrival comes at an important point in his career. He announced in July that 2027 would be his final season competing full-time in the Cup Series, with Connor Zilisch set to take over the No. 48 in 2028. The 2026 campaign was difficult, too. Bowman missed four races because of vertigo complications and finished 26th in the standings.

Fugle replaces Blake Harris, who is joining Trackhouse Racing as Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief in 2027, after four seasons working with Bowman.

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Wall arrives with momentum from the O’Reilly Series. Before that, he was Kyle Larson’s lead race engineer during the 2021 title-winning season. He and Day won four races in 2026, collected 12 top-five finishes and qualified for the series’ Chase.

Wall has also worked with Byron before, winning together at Charlotte in 2025 when the pair shared the No. 17 entry for an O’Reilly Series race weekend.

Byron’s tribute and Bowman’s Corvette story offered two very different reactions to the same change. One looked back at a partnership that delivered some of the biggest moments of his career; the other welcomed a new beginning with a joke about getting carsick.

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Fugle now has a familiar face in Bowman and a new challenge, while Byron gets another colleague he already knows in Wall.