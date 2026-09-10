“He Needs to Be Crashed Half a Dozen Times”: NASCAR Legend Finally Snaps at Carson Hocevar

“His day’s coming, and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson,” Brad Keselowski ominously said in a post-race interview after Carson Hocevar spun him at Darlington. The RFK Racing driver may have hinted at an inevitable act of retaliation, perhaps in the next Cup Series race in Illinois this coming weekend. NASCAR legend Ken Schrader, however, believes Hocevar could and should face far more than a single act of payback.

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“I am a Carson Hocevar fan. I would want him driving for me. After his interview, he needs to be crashed half a dozen times and then have the s*** beat out of him at Shoney’s. I’m a Carson Hocevar fan. That was a stupid-a** interview. Stupid. I don’t know what happened. He spun. Well, he wouldn’t have if you wouldn’t have run into him,” Schrader said on the Herm and Schrader podcast.

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It’s a fresh take from the former Cup Series driver. It’s the first time he hasn’t defended Hocevar, having been one of the Spire Motorsports driver’s biggest supporters. He loves his raw approach and aggressive style and doesn’t see them as problems. Schrader has even compared Hocevar’s unfiltered personality to that of NASCAR stars like Carl Edwards.

“I’m not mad about anything. And I’m a huge Carson Hocevar fan, which I’ve said that more than a few times…When I watched him, I thought I saw a young Carl Edwards with the enthusiasm stuff,” Schrader said back when Hocevar won at Talladega in May.

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That makes his latest outburst particularly telling. For someone who has consistently backed Hocevar, reaching the point of saying the driver needs to be “crashed half a dozen times” shows just how badly the Darlington interview landed.

Schrader was reacting to what Hocevar said after his incident with Keselowski. He made contact with the RFK Racing driver and sent him into a spin, before Keselowski made it clear afterward that he had not forgotten what happened. When Hocevar was asked about the incident by the media, his response was remarkably dismissive.

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“He spun,” Hocevar said, before adding that he did not know what happened.

That was the part that appeared to frustrate Schrader — and most NASCAR veterans in the garage — most. Hocevar was not merely defending his racing decision. He seemed unwilling to acknowledge that his contact had caused another driver to spin.

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That attitude has become increasingly difficult for some within the NASCAR community to accept. Aggressive racing is nothing new in NASCAR, and drivers have always settled scores on the track. But there is a difference between racing hard and refusing to show any accountability afterward.

The situation also comes against the backdrop of Hocevar’s growing reputation in the Cup Series garage. Denny Hamlin previously revealed that drivers had openly told him they would not push Hocevar to a victory, even if they were willing to help other competitors.

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At Atlanta, Hocevar found himself leading late but without the drafting help he needed, while other drivers worked together around him. For a driver competing in the Chase, that lack of trust can become a serious competitive problem. Schrader now believes Hocevar may eventually learn that lesson the hard way.

“Hocevar needs to get his act together. He’s probably going to be around for a long time. He’s probably going to win a lot of races, but there’s going to be some DNFs in his future. It’s just the way it works. It always does. You get paid back,” Schrader further added in the same podcast.

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NASCAR history shows just how damaging that payback can be. In 2015, Joey Logano spun Matt Kenseth while racing for the win at Kansas Speedway. Kenseth was subsequently eliminated from championship contention, and the bad blood carried into Martinsville.

There, Logano was leading and looking to secure another win when Kenseth, running 34th and nine laps down after earlier damage, deliberately put him into the Turn 1 wall. Logano lost the race and his championship momentum, eventually failing to advance to the Championship 4.

Hocevar is now in the Chase, which makes Schrader’s warning even more significant. If his reputation continues to create enemies, one rival does not necessarily have to end his title hopes.

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Several drivers remembering past incidents could make life considerably harder when the championship is on the line. Schrader may still be a Hocevar fan, but he clearly believes the young driver is running out of chances to avoid the consequences of his actions.