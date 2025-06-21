“He Shouldn’t Have Made It”: Dale Jr Chokes Up Voicing Dad’s Unthinkable Struggles

It was the late 1970s, and Dale Earnhardt Sr. was chasing his NASCAR dream with everything he had. At that time, family wasn’t his focus; racing was. He had split from his second wife, Brenda Gee, leaving his two kids, Dale Jr. and Kelley, in her care. The kids lived with their mother in a small mill house in Kannapolis, North Carolina. But then a house fire changed everything. Dale Jr and his sister found themselves riding toward their father’s lake house when their mother lost everything in the fire. For Dale Jr., it was a step into a different world. Their father, known as “The Intimidator”, on the track, wasn’t the easiest man to live with. He believed in tough love. Still, living under the same roof finally allowed the kids and their dad to start forming a bond that had long been missing.

But now, more than two decades after Dale Sr.’s death, Dale Jr. is finally telling the full story. In a recent media interview, Dale Jr. spoke about the sacrifices his father made to fulfill his dreams. And decades after that anxious day, Dale Jr now feels the weight of all those sacrifices as he embraces it.

Earlier this year, Prime Video teamed up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. to release “Earnhardt”, a four-part docuseries that peeled back the curtain on Dale Sr.’s life. Fans have seen “The Intimidator” on the track. But this series took them behind the helmet, to the hardships, the choices, and the toll it took on the family. The show wasn’t just about wins and crashes. It was about a man who risked everything for a shot at greatness. It also unveiled some emotional moments when Dale Sr failed to be a father instead of a race car driver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But now, in a recent podcast with The Varasity, Dale Earnhardt Jr revealed how his father sacrificed everything, which established the Earnhardt legacy. “Between 1973, when he lost Ralph, to 1979, when he finally got the big-time ride, that whole stretch was troubled. During that time, he wasn’t making great decisions. He wasn’t a great father. He divorced Mom. That relationship fell apart. He spent all his time with race cars, in and out of jobs, putting NASCAR above everything else. The most incredible thing is, he shouldn’t have made it. But he did. And not only that, but he also became one of the greatest of all time,” Dale Jr admitted.

AD

Notably, Dale Sr. lost his father, Ralph Earnhardt, in 1973. At that time, his racing career had barely started. He wasn’t rich. He didn’t have backing and had multiple heartbreaks. Friends said he was drifting. But inside, he carried the ghost of his father and a need to prove himself. One friend from the docuseries summed it up best: “I think Dale would have given everything he had just for his dad to come back, put his arm around him and say, ‘Boy, I’m proud of you. I love you, Dale.’” Behind the Intimidator persona, he wasn’t chasing trophies; he was chasing the approval that never came.

Despite missing years from Dale Jr. and Kelley’s early lives, Dale Sr. beamed with pride by the year 2000. His youngest son had emerged as the next big NASCAR name, while Kelley was thriving in the business world. “We put a great opportunity in front of him. He’s taken the resources and applied his ability and came out of it well,” he said of Dale Jr. in an interview. Even Kerry, the oldest, was building his path and had just won his first race. Dale Sr. never said it often, but his pride was evident. “Look at all my kids, I’m pretty proud of all of them,” he said.

The words weren’t just for the press. Dale Jr. felt it too when Dale Sr. died in 2001, as the funeral was packed. “I feel so lucky that I got to be his son. A lot of people will never get to have the moments I had with him,” Junior said. For a son who spent most of his childhood chasing his father, that moment meant everything. As the Earnhardt series digs deep into those family wounds, it also opens the door to something more, maybe, just maybe, a truce between Dale Jr. and Teresa Earnhardt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. seeks peace with Teresa!

“Will make another Dale Jr.” These are the words of Teresa Earnhardt, which still haunt many in NASCAR. In 2006, Dale Jr decided to leave his father’s legacy and DEI after years of a fight with his stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt. The divide between them became public as their split was the result of clashing visions, financial disagreements, and emotional wounds. But now, almost two decades after that incident, Dale Jr wants to make a truce.

In an interview with The Varsity, Dale Jr. admitted he walks on eggshells when speaking about Teresa. “I can control that I can say about anybody, right? And I can control… I’m really not sure I see anything beneficial by diving into all of that. It doesn’t serve me any good. It really, I don’t want to make the relationship with them worse,” he said. His comments show a desire for peace. Dale Jr. doesn’t want to deepen old divides. He’s aware that one wrong word can shatter any hope for healing. That’s why he’s careful, even when the pain is still real.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though he’s optimistic about fixing the relationship, his sister Kelley has made peace with walking away. In the documentary, Kelley didn’t hide her feelings. She felt ignored, undervalued, and dismissed after her father’s death. Her role in helping Dale Jr. leave DEI and join Hendrick Motorsports in 2006 was pivotal. Still, Dale Jr. is trying to mend what’s left. Reclaiming the #8 car might’ve been a small start. But forgiveness, true forgiveness, takes more than a paint scheme. It takes two people willing to meet halfway. For Dale Jr., that road is still open. Whether Teresa will walk it too remains to be seen.