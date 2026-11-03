A scheduled media availability became RFK Racing’s deadline to resolve Brad Keselowski’s exit or risk a public confrontation that could have damaged the organization. With negotiations still unresolved, Keselowski had a platform, an audience, and an opportunity to put his side of the story on the record. The prospect of what he might reveal was enough to put the team under pressure.

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Veteran NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck’s shed light on just how much was riding on that meeting. RFK knew Keselowski was prepared to speak, and with a deadline approaching, the consequences of failing to reach an agreement were becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

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“What was interesting about this: it was scheduled days, if not a full week, before all this happened,” Gluck said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. “And Brad scheduled it himself, not RFK. RFK clearly knew that, ‘Hey, if you don’t, there’s a deadline coming up, and I’m prepared to say a lot of things in a very interesting manner that’s going to get a lot of headlines.’”

Even until about an hour before he stepped up to the podium, things were not looking good. But then he received the release. Without it, this would have been a “different day.”

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“And that the media center was full because that’s what everybody thought he was going to do,” he continued. “People thought he was going to burn down the house in the garage this morning. People are just like, ‘Oh, he’s going to burn it all down.’ And he comes in. Well, first of all, 30 minutes before he comes in, it’s like, ‘Oh, RFK has decided to grant him his release, and there’ll be mutual parting of ways, and he will be selling his stake.’”

Gluck said Keselowski changed course after the agreement. He told reporters the sides had found common ground, then showed Gluck and other reporters his notes, with large X marks through sections he had apparently planned to use. Gluck wished he had taken a picture.

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RFK announced the agreement 30 minutes before the availability. Keselowski said the release came about an hour before he spoke and acknowledged that, without it, the day would have been different. The deal cleared the way to pursue another ride before the confrontation could unfold.

Keselowski joined the former Roush Fenway operation as a co-owner in 2021, began driving for RFK in 2022, and took on a competition leadership role. At Martinsville, he confirmed that he had made a serious offer to buy RFK, rejected by Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group.

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Gluck pointed to rising charter values and Keselowski’s ownership interest to explain the financial stakes.

“He got what he wanted. RFK, they all seem to come to an agreement because, think about this, right? So, he had 5% of the company,” Gluck said. “He had the option to get up to 20% of the company. That 20% is worth a lot more now than when he bought in. Especially how much charter values have gone up. Let’s say they’re worth $100 million each—$125 million each, whatever they are. And there’s two of those, and he owns 20% of the company just on charters alone. That’s a lot of money.”

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Gluck’s charter figures were hypothetical, not a confirmed valuation of RFK’s assets. Keselowski said his stake had reached 20 percent in recent months and that he would begin selling it. He remains a passive investor, but his governance, competition oversight, and board roles have ended. The sale remains pending.

Gluck’s reading was that Keselowski wanted freedom to drive and potentially own elsewhere, while RFK had a financial interest in his exit terms. Keselowski acknowledged differences and hurdles but said the two sides reached an agreement.

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That freedom puts the Dodge-Kaulig connection back in the conversation, though no deal is confirmed. Dodge announced Monday that it will return to the Cup Series in 2027 with Kaulig Racing, fielding two Dodge Chargers. It marks the manufacturer’s first Cup entry since 2012, when Keselowski won the championship in a Dodge for Team Penske.

Kaulig already had a Stellantis relationship through Ram’s 2026 Truck Series return. When Keselowski-to-Kaulig speculation surfaced, CEO Chris Rice said the team had not discussed a Dodge ride with him and that the idea had not crossed his or Matt Kaulig’s mind. Later, as reports of Dodge’s Cup return gained traction, Rice acknowledged Kaulig was working to bring a manufacturer program together, although hurdles remained.

Keselowski said at Martinsville that he had not had a meaningful discussion with Dodge or Ram, but every manufacturer remained an option, including Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota. Kaulig will announce its 2027 lineup during championship weekend at Homestead. Until then, Keselowski is a name to watch, not a confirmed signing.

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The RFK standoff ended with a negotiated release, not the confrontation Gluck believed was looming. Whether Keselowski’s next move leads back to Dodge remains unanswered.