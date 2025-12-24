“He Was…a Little Puppy”- SVG Publicly Exposes Richard Childress’ Notorious Star in Unfiltered ‘Talent’ Rant

“Oh, they can go f— themselves. F— NASCAR. That is f—ing bulls–t … I’m f—ing sideways; I go to correct it back to the left. It’s locked to the left, and I run into the #19.” These were Richard Childress’ star Austin Hill’s words when he wrecked veteran driver Aric Almirola during the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis. Hill is not new to controversies. In contrast, the road course superstar of NASCAR, Shane Van Gisbergen, is the last person you’ll expect to get into any drama. What happens when two opposing personalities come face-to-face?

SVG’s 7-word blunt admission on Austin Hill

“I try not to piss people off. I’ve had a couple of arguments with people.” This is how SVG kicked off the conversation, making it crystal clear how he loves and tries to be the least problematic driver in NASCAR.

Shane van Gisbergen didn’t mince words on the Dinner with Racers podcast when the hosts asked him, with a surprised voice, with whom he’s already getting into arguments and rivalries.

“It was Austin Hill. He took me out…” said SVG. He was not even finished with his sentence, and the hosts interrupted him with a jab at Austin Hill: “He finds everybody.”

Well, history speaks for itself. Richard Childress’ notorious star, Austin Hill, has been way too surrounded by controversies. The Indianapolis Xfinity Series race drama with Aric Almirola is just one example.

Austin Hill also landed himself under scrutiny in the October 2025 Xfinity Series after sweeping victory lane at Talladega. While he was celebrating the victory, his way of celebrating didn’t amuse many. Hill was seen flipping the crowd, an action that not only offended fans but also didn’t sit well with veteran racer-turned-analyst Jimmy Spencer.

“I have never done that in my life. That’s a stupid son of a b—-. Oh my god! He’ll never make it. I don’t give a damn. I don’t care,” Spencer exclaimed, demanding NASCAR take disciplinary action.

But coming back to SVG’s experience, Hill, fresh off COTA in early 2024, made an aggressive move that sent SVG scrambling, and the latter confronted him paddock-side.

“I just went up to him afterwards…” said van Gisbergen before adding his 7-word blunt admission, “He was kind of a little… puppy.”

SVG’s words left the hosts in giggles and laughs. One of the podcast hosts also added siding SVG, “I don’t know that guy at all, but the way he bullies some of these younger or smaller guys is not really okay by me.”

But Shane van Gisbergen wasn’t there to only talk about the negative side of him. He painted a vivid contrast, noting Hill’s polite intros.

“I don’t say much, but like I get along with them fine, and I always say hello, and you know he’s got his kids with him in intro,” SVG said before taking a sarcastic jab.

“Like it’s just fine, like I have said, but he does some silly things. But yeah… like, he’s a very talented superstar. Like he did that crash at Indy [Indianapolis] and got banned for a week.”

Apart from the ban, NASCAR stripped all 21 of his playoff points for that wreck.

SVG then pointed to Watkins Glen, where Hill, back after the ban, triggered an 11-car pileup on lap 74, blocking the track and forcing a 45-minute red flag for guardrail repairs after clipping Michael McDowell.

SVG called it “baffling” altogether. The rant exposed Hill’s pattern under Richard Childress Racing, blending talent with recklessness that drew penalties and red flags in high-stakes Xfinity races.

However, Shane van Gisbergen’s unfiltered podcast extended beyond driver clashes to NASCAR’s playoff system, where he defended it.

SVG defends current playoff format

NASCAR experienced waves of dissatisfaction among the fans following the 2025 season. Denny Hamlin’s six-win season came to an abrupt end at Phoenix due to a caution flag, and everyone could feel his sadness. The same happened with Connor Zilisch’s loss in the Xfinity (O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series.

As a result, the playoff format came under increased criticism. Different opinions came through, as Shane van Gisbergen also gave his views with caution, with a four-word defense:

“I wouldn’t be here.”

The format that left Denny Hamlin in tears was the same one that helped SVG qualify for the elimination rounds, helping him fast-track his career.

His 2023 Chicago Street Race victory propelled the Supercars ace into NASCAR’s spotlight. This led to securing opportunities with Trackhouse Racing that a traditional points system might have denied.

“It created the opportunity, so don’t take it away too much, please, Steve.” SVG urged NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell, who has teased 2026 tweaks like a three-race finale or Chase revival.

The exact details are still unclear. SVG acknowledged criticisms, seeing “both sides,” but credited the playoffs for elevating underdogs, boosting sponsor exposure, and keeping more teams relevant late-season.