“He Wasn’t Going To Win”- Denny Hamlin Pins Blame on Team Penske For Fueling On-Track Ryan Blaney Beef

Ryan Blaney won New Hampshire, and Denny Hamlin clinched the top seed for the regular season. Yet somehow, the Dollar Tree 301 left both drivers with something to argue about. For the second week in a row, Blaney and Hamlin made contact. This time, Blaney hit the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s rear bumper before Hamlin answered by dooring the No. 12 Ford down the frontstretch. Hamlin later put part of the blame on Team Penske, saying the pit crew had put Blaney in a position where every lost spot suddenly mattered.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He wasn’t going to win the race until that caution came out where he took two tires,” Hamlin said on his Action Detrimental podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

To clarify, Hamlin wasn’t saying Blaney did not deserve the win. His point was that the race changed when the late caution came out, and Team Penske made its two-tire call. Hamlin believes Penske’s pit stop is what started the fight.

“No. No. Coincidental, back-to-back weeks, coincidental,” he sarcastically added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamlin did not see the New Hampshire contact as an isolated bit of hard racing. He said Blaney was already frustrated because his pit crew had dropped him back in the field.

That helps explain what happened on track. Blaney’s No. 12 Ford was strongest on the bottom, and Hamlin was running just ahead of him in that same lane. Hamlin said he was only about a car length in front and saw no reason for Blaney to keep pressing him. “There’s a whole another, there’s like four lanes of track to the outside. Like, just go around,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaney chose not to. He got into the back of Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota, trying to move him. Denny Hamlin then came back across and slammed the side of Blaney’s car on the frontstretch.

The timing made the whole thing even messier. Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar spun elsewhere on the track almost immediately, bringing out the caution and stopping the exchange before it could go any further. Blaney’s radio message reflected that this was not just about what happened at New Hampshire. “Did he forget he ran me over last week?”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was a direct reference to Richmond, where Denny Hamlin had used his front bumper to move Blaney. A week later, the two were racing each other again, and the Richmond incident clearly had not been forgotten.

Hamlin’s point was that Blaney was racing with extra urgency because he needed to recover from the pit-road setback. He believed the No. 12 knew restarts were his best chance to make up ground, so every car in front suddenly became more important.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaney’s Two-Tire Gamble Turned the Night Around

The funny part is that Blaney’s frustration eventually paid off. Once the late caution came out, Team Penske put two tires on the No. 12 Ford. Blaney got the track position he needed and took control of the race. He led 115 of the 301 laps and won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second straight year. It was his third Cup win of 2026 and the 20th of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

So Hamlin’s complaint was what happened before the final caution and why Blaney felt he had to move him the way he did. The championship picture made the whole thing more interesting.

Denny Hamlin finished seventh and officially secured the No. 1 seed for the 2026 Chase. Blaney’s win, meanwhile, cut the regular-season gap to 77 points with Daytona still left.

That sounds like a big lead, but most of it disappears when the Chase begins. With Hamlin first and Blaney second in the regular-season standings, Hamlin’s starting advantage in the post-season will be only 25 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

That gives the New Hampshire result two very different meanings. Hamlin has been the better driver over the full season, with his 8.1 average finish showing just how consistent the No. 11 has been. Blaney, however, is heading into the reset with plenty of momentum.

Now, add the contact between the two over the past two weeks. It started in Richmond and continued at New Hampshire. Both drivers are sitting near the top of the standings, and neither seems willing to give the other an inch. Hamlin believes Penske’s pit crew put Blaney in a tough spot.

Blaney got the last laugh by taking the trophy. The bigger question now is what happens the next time these two are fighting for the same piece of track, this time with a championship on the line.