“He Will Be Greatly Missed”- NASCAR Garage In Deep Mourning Following Unexpected Loss of Multi-Series Racing Legend

Most people who watched NASCAR or sports car racing over the last three decades have never heard Tom Bledsoe’s name. That was kind of the point. Bledsoe spent his career doing the unglamorous work, the contracts, the financials, the politics, so that the racing could happen. He passed away over the weekend at 71, and the people who actually knew what he built did not hold back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

IMSA CEO Ed Bennett and President John Doonan spoke for the organization on X.

“On behalf of our IMSA and NASCAR teammates, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former GRAND-AM President and longtime NASCAR executive Tom Bledsoe, who passed away over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tom played an instrumental role in the growth of endurance sports car racing throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, helping lay the foundation for the continued success IMSA enjoys today following the merger of GRAND-AM and the American Le Mans Series in 2012.

“He was a respected leader and valued teammate within the GRAND-AM organization, including among several individuals who remain part of the IMSA family today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.”

Tom Bledsoe walked into NASCAR in 1990 and spent the next 17 years holding the money together. He worked his way up to Treasurer, then CFO, and he was doing it right as the sport was exploding.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR was going from a Southern regional circuit to a national television product worth billions. Somebody had to make sure the finances kept up with the ambition. That somebody was Bledsoe.

His biggest move came in the early 2000s, when he helped structure NASCAR’s landmark centralized TV deals. Before those contracts, revenue was fragmented. After them, money flowed properly to teams and tracks in a way that actually sustained growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not a flashy job. It was the kind of thing that only gets noticed when it goes wrong, and under Tom Bledsoe, it did not go wrong.

By 2007, he made the move to Grand-Am Road Racing, NASCAR’s sports car subsidiary. He came in as COO, then took over as Series President in 2010. The sport he inherited was in a messy place. Grand-Am and the American Le Mans Series were running parallel operations, splitting fans, sponsors, and manufacturer attention right down the middle. Neither was growing the way it should.

Bledsoe’s answer was straightforward. He pushed hard on Grand-Am’s Daytona Prototype class. Critics hated the look of those cars, too boxy, not exciting enough visually. He did not care. They were safe, they were tough, and most importantly, smaller teams could actually afford to run them. Grid sizes grew. NASCAR and IndyCar names started showing up for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The series had a pulse again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The harder problem, though, was still sitting in the room. Grand-Am and ALMS were not just competing series. They were competing philosophies. Grand-Am was built around keeping costs down and keeping the field accessible.

ALMS ran factory-backed, cutting-edge machinery straight out of the European Le Mans playbook. Nobody in the paddock seriously believed the two could ever share a rulebook.

Tom Bledsoe is a big reason they do today. He used his financial credibility and, just as importantly, his reputation as someone people actually trusted, to get both sides to the table. When the merger was announced in late 2012, it created what became the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. One series, one vision, one rulebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then he did something that most executives do not do. He stepped down as President. He handed the keys to Ed Bennett, moved into a VP of Administration role, and made sure the transition held. He just made sure that the thing he built would live beyond his own years.

It did. Several of the people he worked with at Grand-Am are still inside IMSA today. The manufacturer’s investment, the packed grids, the Rolex 24 as a marquee event —all of it has roots in decisions Tom Bledsoe made quietly, often without a camera anywhere near him.

That was the way he worked. And that is exactly what made losing him hit the way it did.