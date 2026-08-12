“He Will Be Remembered”: NASCAR’s Legacy Engine Makers Left Mourning Heartbreaking Loss of Valued Employee

There is a certain kind of person in every NASCAR shop who never gets the trophy but wins the race anyway. John Callis was that guy. On August 12, 2026, Roush Yates Engines announced his passing. And the tributes that came out of that garage said more about him than any race result ever could.

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“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former Roush Yates Engines employee and friend, John Callis. John was a valued member of our team and a friend to many. His presence, friendship, and contributions will be remembered and greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

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Doug Yates, who runs Roush Yates Engines and grew up learning the trade in his father Robert’s shop, added his own tribute.

“John was one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever worked alongside. He drove NASCAR and then built engines. His cylinder heads helped us win a lot of races at RYR from 1995 until he decided to slow down in the mid 2010’s. He will be remembered,” Yates shared this message on X.

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Callis came into NASCAR the hard way, as an independent owner-driver. That means no big team backing him, no sponsor writing checks. He built his own cars, funded his own races, and showed up anyway.

He made seven Cup Series starts between 1980 and 1983. His debut was at Dover in September 1980, where he qualified 36th and finished 21st. His best day came at that same track in May 1983, a 17th-place finish in the Mason-Dixon 500. His final start, at Pocono a month later, ended in a crash on Lap 31. That was it for driving. What came next is what people actually remember him for.

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Callis moved into engine building and found his real calling. He designed cylinder heads during the RYR’s heyday in NASCAR racing.

He joined Robert Yates Racing in 1995. What followed was one of the most dominant periods in the team’s history. His helped powered NASCAR’s Dale Jarrett to the 1999 Cup championship, a title won by 201 points. The same engines won the Daytona 500 in 1996 and 2000. Ernie Irvan used that power to win again after his near-fatal 1994 crash. Ricky Rudd won six races for the team between 2000 and 2002. All of it ran through Callis’s hands.

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In 2004, Ford brought Robert Yates and Jack Roush together to merge their engine programs into one outfit. Roush Yates Engines was born, and Callis came with it. That first year, his work was part of what powered Kurt Busch to the inaugural Chase for the Cup title. He stayed in the shop for another decade before finally deciding to step back in the mid-2010s.

Callis may not be the one of the most popular crew chiefs that made the headlines. But, his contribution and impact was widely felt by those within the NASCAR garage, especially Robert Yates and his team.