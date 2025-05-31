“He Would Have Passed Out”: Jimmie Johnson Laughs at Tom Brady’s Expense as He Barely Survives Wild Ride at Indy

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 was a spectacle of speed, history, and star power, with over 330,000 fans filling the grandstands and millions more watching the iconic race unfold on FOX. Among the most anticipated traditions of the race day was the “Fastest Seat in Sports” event, including a high-intensity ride in a custom-built IndyCar two-seater that kicked off the festivities by giving a celebrity passenger a full-throttle lap around the legendary oval. This year’s high-profile guest, you ask? None other than the 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, and behind the wheel of the car was a man equally revered in motorsports, the 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and IndyCar driver, Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson has become a regular at the Indy 500 in recent years, trading stock cars for open-wheel competition in a bold late-career move. While he didn’t race in the 2025 edition of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Johnson remained a visible and celebrated figure throughout May, including hosting sponsor events and appearing on broadcast segments. But he had more fun looking at his friend struggle in the backseat as the car ripped across the track at 200 mph.

Tom Brady certainly felt the speed on his Indy 500 debut

In a recent interview with Marty Smith on the “Never Settle” podcast, Jimmie Johnson narrated the story of the ride of a lifetime for Brady in the Indy 500 promotional event. “Giving him a ride in the car is something that he was really jacked to do, and we threw TV’s big tall rear end in the back, went and sailed it around the track,” said Jimmie. “Five laps, flat out.” While it might not have been very tough for Johnson, Brady was coming to grips with how it truly felt being on the wheels at 190 mph.

While the speed of a normal race car may exceed 200 mph on track with professional drivers at the wheel, Jimmie Johnson didn’t step back from pushing the accelerator harder at every turn. “Bet you 190 miles an hour average, at least,” continued Jimmie. “I mean, close to 200 on the straights. I mean, the thing flies. We were ripping. I could see in the mirror, they have a few aero devices to help the passenger. He’s so tall that he was above them, and I could see his head buffeting back and forth on the straightaway, and I think the helmet strap was trying to choke him out and was trying to lift the helmet off his head. So another lap or two, maybe he would have passed out.”

Although it might have been too much for the basketball player, he still enjoyed the ride and the show at the Indy 500. Tom Brady posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Johnson sitting in the car. He wrote, “💍 x 14 What an incredible experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Thanks to the @foxsports family for putting on an incredible show, and to my friend, the best driver in the world and 7x champion @jimmiejohnson for letting me tag along as we led out the pack. I’ll be back, and next time I’m driving!!! PS: it was great to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of colts fans 😂,” He was just rubbing it in the face of the Colts fans as New England holds a 4-1 advantage during their clashes in the playoffs.

Johnson also replied to the post, saying, “Such a fun time!” showing the deep friendship that they have. Their shared moment will undoubtedly go down as one of the more memorable “Fastest Seat” experiences in recent memory — not just for the fans, but for Brady himself, who got far more than he bargained for. But something has been concerning insiders and the NASCAR community alike.

Johnson remains a legend, but at what cost?

Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR as a part-time driver and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club has sparked concern among people who think that, despite his illustrious career, Johnson’s recent performances have been underwhelming, leading to comparisons with Bill Elliott’s post-retirement struggles. Johnson’s 700th career NASCAR Cup Series start ended in a disappointing 40th-place finish at Charlotte, prompting NASCAR insider Large to remark, “He’s fu— done. Especially after talking to him last week. Didn’t it seem like he’s fu— done?”

Despite the criticisms, there are voices advocating for Johnson’s continued involvement in NASCAR. Johnson himself advocated that he still has several more race outings line up for this year, after his Daytona 500 podium in February. “It really is just luck that the 700th start ends up at Charlotte and the track where I had my first start,” Johnson said on the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast. “I hope I can get in the car a few more times this year if circumstances present themselves. And then next year and our evolution into a third car here at Legacy Motor Club. There’s an option there where I could help build the team, and so, we’re looking at that as one of the many options which would then put me in the car a fair amount next year.”

Johnson’s challenges are not limited to his on-track performances. Since returning to part-time racing with Legacy Motor Club, he has struggled to adapt to the Next Gen car, resulting in crashes, DNFs, and finishes deep in the field. Johnson’s role as a mentor and co-owner is seen as valuable, especially as Legacy Motor Club navigates its transition from Chevrolet to Toyota. LMC is building their own program without the technical alliance of the big brother Toyota team, JGR. This is why his presence could be instrumental in bridging the performance gap and guiding the team through its developmental phase.