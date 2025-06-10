Heartbreaking Details of Dirt Racing Legend’s Untimely Passing Send Shockwaves Through the NASCAR Community

The motorsports community suffered a grave loss last year when iconic dirt racer Scott Bloomquist died in a tragic plane crash on his family farm in Mooresburg, Tennessee. The likes of Tony Stewart and Kenny Wallace took to their social media expressing their grief over Bloomquist’s loss. “He was a force on the track and off, with a personality as big as his list of accomplishments,” Stewart stated. Whereas Wallace was in disbelief, “This is so hard to believe, I always thought Scott Bloomquist was different, unique. I was always attracted to people like that.”

At the time, the details of the incident weren’t clear, and the National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the crash of the Piper J3C-65. The Federal Aviation Administration was also coordinating with this investigation. And it seems like they have found out the real cause behind Bloomquist’s death.

NTSB report uncovers tragic turn in Bloomquist’s death

NASCAR reporter and insider Bob Pokrass posted on X, stating, “NTSB has issued its report on the Scott Bloomquist plane crash from August. It lists the probable cause as “The pilot’s intentional flight into a building as an act of suicide.” Statement from Bloomquist family representative: At this time, the family of Scott Bloomquist is not making any public statements regarding the plane crash or the recent NTSB findings. They are focused on supporting one another and respectfully request privacy as they navigate this difficult period. We appreciate your understanding and ask that the media refrain from further inquiries at this time.”

Last year, Bloomquist’s family remained distant from speaking publicly after the plane crash. The news about his death came from Reid Millard, a fellow race car driver and a funeral home director in Missouri. He posted about the tragic incident on Facebook after Bloomquist’s mother asked him to announce the death of the legendary dirt racer. “Along with Scott’s daughter Ariel and his parents his sister, and along with all of you who knew and loved Scott — you are in our hearts and prayers,” Millard wrote.

Bloomquist was 60 and widely considered one of the greatest dirt late model racers of all time. A true pioneer and innovator, he was the winningest driver in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, a former World of Outlaws Late Model champion, and a 2002 inductee into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame. His record boasted over 90 Lucas Oil victories and more than 30 World of Outlaws wins. Known as much for his intense competitive fire as his sleek black cars and unapologetic mystique, Bloomquist left a unique mark on the sport both as a driver and as a brand. Throughout his decades-long career, he inspired countless fans and drivers with his mechanical brilliance and racing intuition.

His sudden death last year left a huge void within the racing community. Even the prominent NASCAR stars came out in the moment of remembrance and tribute for the legendary dirt racer.

Bloomquist holds a special place in the heart of the racing community

The name “Black Sunshine” carried a dual meaning when it came to Scott Bloomquist. With his signature black #0 late model car and high-profile persona, Bloomquist was as enigmatic as he was energetic. Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass noted, “He gave people a reason to go to the race track and watch online as well as influenced the careers of racers for decades.” That impact ripples even today in both NASCAR and grassroots racing.

“He played a key role with DIRTcar Racing and the World of Outlaws,” said Brian Carter, CEO of World Racing Group. “His influences also helped the evolution of racetracks and chassis over the years.” Beyond the championship and engineering innovation, Bloomquist’s presence brought a theatre-like quality to racing, elevating events and drawing attention from fans and young racers alike. His love for the NASCAR Truck Series started in the 2013 Mudsummer Classic and signaled his reach beyond the dirt oval.

That reach is reflected in today’s Cup Series standouts. Kyle Larson, fresh off his 6th dirt win of 2024 at Thunder Bowl, paid condolences to the driver. Chase Briscoe also echoed the sentiment, writing, “Bloomer was one of a kind and the greatest of all time in a late model.” Bloomquist, whether directly or through his legacy, shaped the development path for these young veterans. From Christopher Bell to Briscoe, the lineage of dirt racers thriving in NASCAR can trace some of their roots back to the trail Bloomquist left behind.