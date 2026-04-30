“Hell, I’m In”: Tony Stewart & Kevin Harvick to Go Head to Head in NASCAR Return After 10 Years

Even after ten years away from NASCAR, Tony Stewart was able to command attention as soon as he put on his seat again. Everyone was reminded of how much “Smoke” still belongs behind the wheel after his one-time comeback in the 2026 Truck Series opener at Daytona International Speedway. However, what appeared to be a one-time comeback might not remain that way for very long. Because now, a simple discussion with Kevin Harvick has abruptly grown into something far more significant: a possible head-to-head NASCAR comeback that has been a decade in the making.

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Tony Stewart & Kevin Harvick plot surprise NASCAR showdown

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to do it again. Go to the same place where we got a 70% chance of getting knocked down?” Tony Stewart joked on the Happy Hour podcast, reflecting on his recent return. That’s when Kevin Harvick stepped in with a simple suggestion: “No, I’m saying let’s do the same race.” But, Stewart didn’t hesitate. “Us, both run the same race? Hell, I’m in. Let’s sit and figure a race out. Well, we’ll have to plan it for next year at some point. Not this year.”

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Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: Tony Stewart 25 Kaulig Racing RAM prepares to enter his truck prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 on February 13, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602133749250

Just like that, what started as a one-off comeback suddenly turned into a potential reunion fans didn’t even know they needed. To understand why this matters, you have to go back to Stewart’s last full-time NASCAR moment. His final Cup Series race came at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 20, 2016. Driving the No. 14 Chevrolet for Stewart-Haas Racing, he finished 22nd, closing the curtain on an 18-year career that included three championships.

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At the time, Tony Stewart made it clear stepping away didn’t mean stepping out completely. “I’m still going to race when I want to go race.” And he meant it. Since then, Stewart has stayed deeply embedded in motorsports by running a NASCAR team (Stewart-Haas Racing), jumping into NHRA Top Fuel competition, returning to his roots in dirt sprint cars, and even launching the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series.

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He never really left racing; he just redefined how he wanted to be part of it. That’s what makes this potential showdown with Harvick so intriguing. It’s not about proving anything anymore. It’s just two veterans, years removed from full-time competition, getting back behind the wheel purely for the love of it.

Tony Stewart’s influence on Kevin Harvick

“I might just make a comeback, why not?” Kevin Harvick admitted when he first heard about Tony Stewart’s Daytona return earlier this year. “Tony Stewart’s going to drive the truck race at Daytona. Why not? What should we race? I’m starting to get the bug again, I think. Cup is too much work. What could I just get in and drive?”

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But, with the latest statement, looks like Kevin Harvick is ready to put up with the ‘too much work’ for his showdown with Tony Stewart. After all, Tony Stewart has had a huge influence on Kevin Harvick’s career. If you remember, when Harvick joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, it marked the start of the most successful stretch of his Cup Series run.

That very first season under Stewart’s co-ownership delivered a championship with five wins, including the final two races, in a clutch playoff performance that instantly validated the move. From there, the results kept coming. Over the next several years, Harvick became one of the most consistent drivers in the garage, regularly finishing inside the top three in points and stacking up wins.

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Tony Stewart’s organization gave him the platform, stability, and speed to maximize his prime years. And boy, did Harvick deliver! That partnership lasted all the way until his retirement at the end of the 2023 season, closing out nearly a decade with Stewart-Haas Racing. Even after stepping away, Harvick stayed close to the sport through broadcasting, but like many greats, the competitive edge never really fades.

Now, with Stewart hinting at more races and openly inviting the idea of competing together, the dynamic has shifted. What was once owner and driver could soon turn into something far more intriguing with both legends returning.