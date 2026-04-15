“He’ll Retire?”: Denny Hamlin Raises Questions On Kyle Busch’s Future Amidst Expiring RCR Contract

Kyle Busch’s stint with Richard Childress Racing has been nothing short of chaotic in recent years. He has been in poor form this season, and concerns have been raised about his future in NASCAR. This time, it is his longtime rival, Denny Hamlin, who posed the question about potential retirement for the two-time Cup Series champion.

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Denny Hamlin sees no future for Busch after RCR

“Where’s he going to go? […] He’ll retire then?” questioned Hamlin, who has now spent enough time in the sport to understand when the options run out for someone. And now seems to be the time for Busch in his books.

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Busch was still one of the more competitive drivers on the grid during his final years with Joe Gibbs Racing. But in 2023, he moved to RCR, and while he did manage to win three races early in the season, things have gone downhill from there. After a one-year extension, this is the final year Kyle Busch has left with RCR, unless he signs another extension. But that does not make sense, considering the performance he has delivered with the team.

Imago MARTINSVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 03: Kyle Busch, 8 Richard Childress Racing Cheddar s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet, talks with members of his crew prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Race Xfinity 500 on November 03, 2024, at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: NOV 03 NASCAR Cup Series XFINITY 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411037269500

However, where can he go from Richard Childress? Denny Hamlin had the same question, as both Jared Allen and Travis Rockhold discussed this with him on the Actions Detrimental podcast: “What big team is going to hire him? I know one that’s not. I’m saying Gibbs, right? They’re happy with their lineup. Kyle’s 40 years old […] Maybe a Spire car?”

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Spire Motorsports does sound like the team that would end up signing Busch. But will they? That is the real question here. Let’s face it: Busch is way past his prime. Sure, he was winning races with JGR. But he only won one race in 2022. He lacked consistency, and there seemed to be no way for him to contend for a championship.

While RCR is not providing Busch with the right machinery or a strong team, it is hard to predict if other teams will be more competitive. The Big 3 of the field have younger and more competitive drivers, so it wouldn’t make sense for them to sign Busch. So, what will he do in the future?

Is the Truck Series the answer for Kyle Busch?

Kyle Busch has been struggling. This statement is true, but only for the Cup Series. Apart from competing in the dirt, there is one more series that Busch loves to compete in – the Truck Series.

In the past three seasons (including 2026), Busch has run twelve Truck races and managed to win four of them. Apart from those race wins, he was extremely competitive in the others, bringing in mostly top 10 finishes. Now, this rings a positive bell for Busch and Spire Motorsports at the same time.

He has been running these races for Spire this whole time since 2024. It is no secret that he is extremely competent in the series, and that is the one place where his age and experience seem to be paying off.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 21: Kyle Busch, 7 Spire Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 21, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 21 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26022118638208

He would miss out on the chance of clinching his third Cup Series championship, but let’s face the reality here: Is he going to win it anyway? Busch hasn’t even finished in the top 10 so far this season, and he, more often than not, finds himself battling for positions in the middle of the field. This, combined with Denny Hamlin’s ‘not finding a team’ narrative, only speaks of one answer: switching series.

At the end of the day, it wouldn’t be too bad for him. If Kyle Busch does make a deal with Spire Motorsports and gets a full-time seat in the Truck Series, he could find himself contending for the championship, considering the performance he has been delivering in recent years. And this would be a much more fruitful end to his career, rather than ending it with RCR in the Cup Series.