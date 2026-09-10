Hendrick Locks In 20-Year-Old Prodigy’s Future With Major Cup Series Decision

Despite making the transition from dirt to pavement just two years ago, Hendrick Motorsports has seen enough to lock one of its youngest talents into a long-term deal. Corey Day is currently in the middle of a remarkable rookie season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and HMS sees no better time than now to announce the deal.

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The team announced on X that the 20-year-old from Clovis, California, will continue to drive the No. 17 Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2027. Day is also set to make his Cup Series debut as a part-time driver, although HMS will announce the number of races he will run and which car he will drive at a later date.

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Day is currently 5th in the NOAPS standings, 46 points behind championship leader Justin Allgaier, and has already picked up two wins this season at Talladega and Dover. Despite five DNFs, Day has shown real maturity and consistency this season with 16 top-ten finishes, seven of which he finished in the top five.

“What Corey has accomplished in such a short time is remarkable,” said team owner Rick Hendrick in a press release. “He came to us with generational talent but almost no experience racing on pavement. The fact that he’s already competing for a championship at this level is extraordinary, and he’s just beginning to scratch the surface. We love Corey’s character and how he fits our organization, and we’re proud to have him with us for many years to come.”

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Many years to come is all we know, as HMS did not specify the length of Day’s contract. However, the team confirmed that we will be seeing Day in HMS colors for a long time.

It’s not just Rick Hendrick who sees the potential in Day. Four-time Cup Series winner Jeff Gordon, the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, also sees a talent worth getting excited about.

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“There’s no substitute for seat time, which makes Corey’s progress even more impressive,” Gordon said in the same press release. “We see growth every weekend when he gets in the car. He puts in the work and isn’t afraid to ask questions and apply what he learns. The Cup races next year will give him another opportunity to gain valuable experience and challenge himself at the highest level. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

While Day is excited about the deal, his approach to this year’s championship shows exactly why HMS believes in not only his talent but also his composure and maturity. He knew there would be a steep learning curve when he joined the team ahead of the 2026 season, and he has continued to carry that mindset into his rookie O’Reilly Series campaign. But those within the organization, including “Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick,” he said, give him everything he needs.

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“I’m so grateful to them, Jeff Gordon, Jeff Andrews and the 500 teammates who put so much into our success. I’m focused on winning a championship together this year and bringing many more trophies home to Hendrick Motorsports in the future.”

Day will be looking to make a statement in his limited Cup Series starts next year. That is the goal for any young driver making his way through the ranks. Rick Hendrick previously said he did not want to thrust Day into the limelight too early.

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Day can still show that he belongs in the Cup Series during his part-time schedule, much like Corey Heim has in 2026. Heim has won two races in his limited starts this season.

What is HMS cooking with Day?

Hendrick Motorsports has been quite aggressive with its driver lineup for 2027 and beyond. 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott’s contract runs through the end of next year, but he is expected to receive an extension that would maintain stability behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet.

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Kyle Larson has the longest deal of the group, with his current contract running through 2031. That means the two-time Cup Series champion is set to remain in the No. 5 Chevrolet until at least the age of 39.

William Byron’s contract runs through 2029, meaning he is in for the long run as well. Alex Bowman, meanwhile, will drive his final full season in the Cup Series next year, and the No. 48 Chevrolet already has a replacement. HMS has managed to poach Red Bull athlete Connor Zilisch from Trackhouse Racing, albeit after a disappointing rookie season, where he finished 34th in the standings after the regular season, with nine DNFs.

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Zilisch will have time to make amends and learn the craft better at Trackhouse through the 2027 season before moving into the HMS Chevrolet in 2028. That leaves little wiggle room for Day to find a full-time Cup Series seat in 2028. However, he could be viewed as a strong substitute option across the Hendrick garage, stepping in whenever needed.

HMS felt the impact of having a full-time driver miss four races this season when Bowman was recovering from vertigo. Justin Allgaier filled in for three races, while Anthony Alfredo took over for the race in Phoenix. Myatt Snider stepped in at COTA when Bowman fell ill in the middle of the race.

Three drivers filled one seat. There was no stability, points were lost, and the car never finished higher than 24th. If such a situation arises again, HMS will hope to have a top-tier replacement ready and capable of stepping into whichever seat is required.

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Young and inexperienced, Day may be exactly what HMS has in mind. He can gain valuable experience while filling gaps when needed, with the potential to eventually take on a full-time Cup Series ride when an opening arises.