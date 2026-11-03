Hendrick Motorsports Crew Chief Details High-Risk Martinsville Strategy Call That Tested Kyle Larson’s Points Buffer

Kyle Larson had a championship within reach at Martinsville Speedway, carrying a 73-point lead in the standings, but one strategic gamble from crew chief Cliff Daniels nearly turned a comfortable afternoon into a much bigger problem. In Stage 1, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet stayed on track while much of the field pitted, banking on a potential caution that would help Larson gain track position.

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That yellow flag never arrived when the team needed it, leaving the championship leader a lap down and without a single Stage 1 point.

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Daniels has now explained why he was willing to take that risk, revealing that the decision was not an attempt to simply mirror Denny Hamlin or react to what other teams were doing. Hendrick’s data pointed towards a high probability of an early caution, and the crew chief believed running long was the best option available.

Speaking to Matt Weaver after the race, Daniels explained that the team had already committed to the strategy before the green-flag pit cycle developed.

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“Plan A was going to be to run it out or to plan to run it out,” he said. The reasoning came from previous Martinsville races, where caution timing had dramatically changed the fortunes of teams that pitted early.

Daniels recalled a recent race at Martinsville in which a caution came as early as Lap 30, while another yellow arrived around Lap 80. Teams that had already committed to early pit stops were caught out when the later caution arrived, losing the track-position advantage they hoped to secure.

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That experience influenced Hendrick’s thinking for the 2026 Xfinity 500. The team’s calculations suggested that another caution could arrive early enough to make staying out worthwhile. Rather than surrender track position by stopping under green, Daniels wanted Larson to remain on the circuit and wait for the race to come back to them.

“So plan A for us was always going to be to go pretty long and that’s what I communicated to him,” added Daniels

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The problem was that the race did not follow the expected script.

The opening 130-lap stage remained green throughout, with zero caution laps. By then, eventual race winner William Byron had taken control, while Larson was struggling to maintain pace on older tires. The No. 5 Chevrolet eventually fell a lap down, and the stage-ending caution did not provide the immediate recovery Daniels had anticipated.

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The crew chief acknowledged that the decision had failed to deliver its intended outcome. He also clarified that the objective was not simply to match Hamlin’s strategy, despite the similarities between the two championship contenders’ approaches.

“Just trying to maintain the gap to the 11, didn’t work out,” Daniels admitted.

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It was an expensive opening stage. Larson finished 23rd and missed out on points, while the strategy also hurt Hamlin, who started from pole position but ended the stage outside the points in 17th. The gamble had effectively left both leading championship contenders vulnerable while other teams capitalized on the green-flag pit cycle.

The No. 5 team eventually caught a break through a series of cautions in Stage 2. Larson managed to get back on the lead lap and gradually worked his way forward, salvaging a ninth-place finish despite spending much of the afternoon in traffic.

The recovery mattered enormously in the championship picture. Christopher Bell finished 10th, while Hamlin came home sixth. Neither managed to take full advantage of Larson’s difficult afternoon. The championship leader therefore left Martinsville with a 67-point advantage over Bell and a 70-point cushion over Hamlin.

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According to NASCAR.com’s post-race championship analysis, the two JGR drivers are the only remaining mathematical challengers. Larson now needs just a nine-point net gain over the relevant championship competition at Homestead-Miami to secure his third Cup Series title.

That is a much more comfortable position than the No. 5 team might have expected after the opening stage. Larson admitted that the afternoon could have been “a lot worse,” crediting his team’s ability to recover and reminding himself to trust the people around him.

Hamlin’s championship hopes, in particular, have become increasingly remote, with the veteran acknowledging that his chances are now “unrealistic.”

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Meanwhile, Joey Logano’s situation illustrates how quickly the championship field has narrowed. The three-time champion was eliminated at Martinsville after costly pit-road mistakes contributed to an 18th-place finish. The Penske driver had briefly been in contention to capitalize on the leaders’ difficulties, but his own team’s pit-stop execution ultimately cost him the opportunity.

Despite the scare at Martinsville, Cliff Daniels is not looking to overhaul Hendrick’s preparation for the finale. In fact, Homestead has been a major focus for the team since NASCAR announced the Florida track would host the championship race.

Speaking to Kelly Crandall, Daniels described the venue as an excellent fit for Larson and Hendrick Motorsports, while also acknowledging its sentimental significance to the sport. Homestead hosted the Cup Series finale for many years before Phoenix took over the role in 2020.

“Of course, it’s a great place for Kyle, great place for the team, but also sentimental for the sport, so many years that Homestead was the finale” Daniels said. “It’s going to be a great week of prep for us, and looking forward to go and have a solid weekend.”

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Larson has a strong history at Homestead, including a victory there in 2025, and his ability to run the high line close to the wall has made him particularly effective at the 1.5-mile oval.

Daniels has also made it clear that the team will not become overly conservative simply because the championship is within reach. He believes changing the preparation approach now would create unnecessary disruption, especially when Larson is most comfortable driving at full intensity.

The Martinsville gamble was a reminder that even a substantial points advantage cannot eliminate risk. Daniels’ decision nearly left Larson with a much bigger championship problem, but the recovery ensured that Hendrick still controlled the situation heading into Homestead. The No. 5 team now has one final weekend to execute, and its crew chief appears determined not to let the pressure change the approach that brought them this far.