Kyle Larson Plagued by Bad Luck as Fireball Explosion Puts Playoff Race in Jeopardy

ByAadesh D

Sep 7, 2025 | 4:28 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Kyle Larson’s championship bid faced an early test at today’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at World Wide Technology Raceway. But a sudden debris strike on his windshield has put the No. 5 Chevrolet in a precarious situation, threatening his playoff momentum just a few laps in.

The incident, which Larson described in real time, involved a large chunk of material, hitting the windshield. “I only got one large chunk on my windshield this year. No, it looks like a… I know it’s not rubber, but it looks like a big piece of rubber. I just hope it’s not hot and melting the tear-offs. Which, it looks like it could be red. I don’t know if it’s glowing or if it’s just a color,” Larson said. Behind the scenes, crew chief Cliff Daniels and the No. 5 team were prepared for immediate action, but Larson had a different approach to the situation.

The HMS team reviewed the damage and was ready to call Larson down pit road if the debris threatened the car’s integrity. Larson, however, reported that the vehicle appeared manageable and continued on track. As Larson navigates today’s race, the eyes of fans and analysts remain on him. Meanwhile, Daniels and the team are monitoring every detail, balancing risk with the need to stay competitive.

