Hendrick Motorsports Faces Heat as Cup Series Imbalance Fuels Fan Outrage

In motorsports, there’s always that one driver. The chosen one. The golden child! Whether it’s Formula 1’s clear pecking orders or IndyCar’s subtle team favoritism, it’s no secret that every pit wall has its favorite. NASCAR’s no different. Sure, we talk about “four-car teams” and “equal equipment.” But, the fans… they know better. Sometimes, it’s not about what’s said but about what’s seen on the track. Performance gaps. Strategy calls. There are subtle yet noticeable differences in everything.

The unsaid hierarchy that often dictates who gets the best shot at victory. And when two cars from the same garage run drastically different week after week, questions naturally arise. That’s exactly what’s happening at Hendrick Motorsports, where an increasingly vocal segment of the NASCAR fanbase is starting to ask: Is there a clear favorite between its top two drivers?

Driver disparity in Hendrick Motorsports despite a strong season?

Hendrick Motorsports has been on a red-hot run in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. Well, just take a look at their statistics. In the first half of the regular season, Hendrick Motorsports has raked in four wins, 19 top 5s, 5 poles, 13 stage wins, and a Daytona 500 trophy. Impressive, isn’t it? Kyle Larson has been a standout with three wins, including capturing his 30th career win at Homestead, and consistently running at the front.

William Byron’s not far behind in the hype department, especially after pulling off back-to-back Daytona 500 wins. This is a rare feat that only four other drivers have ever done. But despite both drivers having strong seasons, fans can’t help but notice a growing gap at Hendrick Motorsports. Larson’s been more consistent, more aggressive, and honestly, just faster most weekends. Meanwhile, Byron’s been solid. Yes… but just on the same level as Kyle Larson. And that’s exactly what has got fans raising eyebrows.

Some are wondering: Is Larson getting the better end of the deal? Are strategy calls, pit crews, or even parts being tilted in his favor? Is William Byron sidelined? The questions are endless. But Hendrick Motorsports swears everything is equal across the board.

“All four Hendrick cars are assembled using the exact same methods that draw parts from the same collection and even use the exact same technicians for certain parts of the process. There is no favoritism,” explained Bozi Tatarevic, pit crew member at Hendrick Motorsports. So, it’s not only Byron and Larson who have the same cars and equipment, but so do the other Hendrick Motorsports drivers – Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

But when week after week, Larson’s running top while Byron struggles to crack the top ten, it’s easy for fans to feel like something’s off. That’s exactly what’s happening. A chunk of the NASCAR fanbase is starting to get vocal, wondering if there’s a “golden boy” (Kyle Larson) in the Hendrick garage. Up next, we break down how fans are reacting and why the whole “equal equipment” claim might not be holding up in the court of public opinion.

Fans aren’t buying the “equal cars” line anymore

Let’s just say it! NASCAR fans aren’t exactly known for biting their tongues. And right now, a chunk of them are side-eyeing Hendrick Motorsports like, “Y’all really expect us to believe everything’s equal?” The debate’s heating up, and the stats aren’t helping cool things down either.

One fan dropped a comparison that got people talking. “Since the start of ’22: Larson: 16 wins, 52 top 5s, 66 top 10s, 12 poles, 4313 laps led. Byron: 12 wins, 40 top 5s, 62 top 10s, 8 poles, 2882 laps led.“ It paints a clear picture. Agreed, both drivers are great. But Larson’s been next-level. Another fan summed up this difference perfectly. “It’s like the difference between ‘best team, great driver’ and ‘great team, best driver.’”

Another popular theory involves crew chief Cliff Daniels’ strategy. A fan commented, “Larson is locked in with 3 wins and a ton of playoff points, Cliff may be pulling a Chad Knaus and using the summer stretch to try some things for later in the season.” Chad Knaus, famed for his work with Jimmie Johnson, was known for experimenting with setups and strategies during less critical races to prepare for the playoffs. Fans speculate Daniels might be doing the same with Byron’s car, prioritizing long-term gains over immediate results.

The focus on Larson and Byron is clear. “The 5 and the 24 are clearly the priority. The 9 and 48 are afterthoughts but, Chase has openly admitted he doesn’t understand this car and struggles with it especially on restarts.” This comment reflects Chase Elliott’s own admissions about his car’s handling challenges. After the Martinsville race, Elliott had noted, “We really needed control there. It just means a lot to have control, and unfortunately, I couldn’t get that back for us.”

A fan even zoomed out and pointed to a historical trend. “This has always been the case with Hendrick, dating back to 2002. Very rarely are all four cars firing on the sequence. For many years, the 5 and 25 were afterthoughts compared to the 24 and 48. Sure, there are outliers, but for the most part, this is just how it is.”

The No. 24 and No. 48 cars, historically driven by Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, dominated the team’s success with multiple championships and wins. Meanwhile, the No. 5 and No. 25 cars frequently lagged behind, often seen as “afterthoughts” despite occasional strong runs. This pattern continued with drivers like Brian Vickers and Casey Mears struggling to match the top-tier results of their teammates.

So yeah, fans are talking. Loudly. And if history’s any guide, they might be onto something.