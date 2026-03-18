Hendrick Motorsports Faces Major Setback after Alex Bowman Misses Multiple Races Leaving Playoff Dreams Hanging by a Thread

Alex Bowman’s vertigo left Hendrick Motorsports three-legged in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. As per recent developments, their pain has an extensive date, as the #48 driver will be gone for weeks, leaving them with no choice but to remain with Dale Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports star for the upcoming races.

Alex Bowman unsure in the near future?

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As per recent reports, Hendrick Motorsports confirmed that Alex Bowman will not be available to race in the #48 car for three more race weekends, at Darlington, Martinsville, and Bristol. As a result, HMS will continue to field Justin Allgaier, the JR Motorsports star driver.

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“Hendrick Motorsports says Alex Bowman will miss “at least the next three races” as he recovers from vertigo,” NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck wrote on X. “Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 48 car at Darlington, Martinsville, and Bristol.”

Bowman’s missed races will make his playoff journey, which has now changed to Chase, more difficult than ever. Although NASCAR will grant him a waiver for the Chase, the #48 driver needs to cover up several points to keep himself within 16 drivers and be eligible for the title.

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“NASCAR would grant a waiver, I would think, when he returns that would allow him to be eligible if he reaches top-16 in points, but that will be nearly impossible after the start he had. He’s 94 points behind cutoff now so likely at least 150 points behind after three more races,” NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass wrote.

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Alex Bowman participated in the first three races this season before getting ruled out due to vertigo. In the three races that he participated in, Bowman failed to gather enough points to put himself at an advantageous position.

With the 40th, 23rd, and 36th place finishes, the HMS Star is now in 36th place with just 23 points. With races running out for the top-16 berth, Bowman will need to claim multiple wins to fancy himself a chance.

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Shane van Gisbergen is currently in 16th place with 117 points. Moreover, the competition is incredibly tough this season as there is just one point’s difference between four drivers (118-117).

However, the equation will only work when Alex Bowman returns to the track to race. Meanwhile, HMS and Bowman can focus on the #48 driver’s speedy recovery amid wishes from his teammate, Kyle Larson.

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Alex Bowman’s HMS teammate lends support

Alex Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, shared his thoughts on the #48 driver’s situation. Addressing how Bowman did not have an easy racing career, the defending champion said:

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“He’s gone through a lot in his career as a race car driver – even back before NASCAR – and having some injuries and a broken back a couple of years ago,” Kyle Larson told RACER. “The concussion. Now this. It’s tough. He’s a great guy and a great teammate. I hope they can figure out how to cure him quickly and get him back with us all.”

Bowman was diagnosed with vertigo after he fell sick during the COTA Cup Series race. As a result, HMS put Myatt Snider to replace him immediately at that race, and then put Anthony Alfredo in the #48 car at Phoenix.

However, Rick Hendrick’s team brought in JR Motorsports’ star driver Justin Allgaier to fill in for Bowman in the upcoming races. With that said, it will be interesting to see if Allgaier can make the most of his opportunity.