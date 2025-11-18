Hendrick Motorsports Inks $2.25 Million Deal With ICE for Immigration Enforcement, Reveals Government Documents

It all started in 1976, when Rick Hendrick opened a car-selling shop on Bennett Parkway in North Carolina named Hendrick Automotive. And now Hendrick Motorsports is one of the biggest elephants in NASCAR and has built a business empire that stretches far beyond the track. But recent government documents have exposed one of the team’s unexpected federal ties in a way few saw coming. As Mr. H operates in both the racing and business worlds, these records hint at deals that raise eyebrows.

The government files show Hendrick Motorsports signed a swift $2.25 million agreement back in August, supplying vehicles to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for frontline duties. ICE, which is responsible for upholding immigration laws amid rising border tensions, leaned on such deals to keep operations rolling without delay. This contract underscores how even motorsport giants feed into broader government needs, but the full story raises eyebrows in the divided U.S. political climate.

Unpacking the ICE contract where urgency meets controversy

Government records confirm Hendrick Motorsports Technical Solutions inked a $2.25 million sole-source contract with ICE on August 15, 2025. And the deal delivers 25 unmodified Chevrolet Tahoes to strengthen the agency’s inspection, investigation, and enforcement. The deal gained traction after 15 November, when ICE launched “Charlotte’s Web,” an operation that made 81 arrests on day one alone, fueling both protests and praise across North Carolina.

For Hendrick, a team fresh off its 15th Cup Series title, the timing amplifies scrutiny, as fans and critics alike question if this routine sale ties the brand to picking a political side amid ongoing immigration debates. This criticism might potentially dent Hendrick Motorsports’s all-American image in a politically divided fanbase.

The contract’s language itself felt like a deal done in urgency: “The agency’s need for the services is so urgent and compelling that providing full and open competition would result in unacceptable delays and seriously hinder the Government’s recruiting initiative. Urgency is warranted, as these vehicles must be deployed to the streets immediately to provide a visible law enforcement presence, support public safety operations, and reinforce recruitment efforts.”

This sole-source justification, per federal procurement rules, let ICE bypass bidding because Hendrick could immediately deliver, which was the most important thing in ramping up enforcement as migrant encounters hit record highs in 2025. Historically, ICE has relied on such vehicles for everything from patrols to deportations, with similar Tahoe buys totaling millions annually.

But this deal lands Hendrick in the crosshairs because fans see it as Hendrick Motorsports supporting these arrests, and the comment of North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein adds fuel to that speculation. Steins has publicly condemned the recent actions of federal U.S. Border Patrol agents in Charlotte, which he described as “racial profiling.”

A Hendrick spokesperson justified this deal, stating, “Earlier this year, we sold 25 standard Chevrolet Tahoes to the federal government. The vehicles were unmodified, and we fulfilled the commercial sale. We do not participate in or control how agencies equip, brand, or use vehicles after purchase.”

This is not something new for motorsports to sell equipment or cars to local cops or federal fleets. And also, the companies are not responsible for how the buying party equips or uses it, which is fair in these business deals. However, the use of Hendrick Motorsports cars as Border Patrol vans in Uptown Charlotte caused viral backlash.

While this federal deal is creating a hiccup for Rick Hendricks, it still can’t eclipse the visionary force that’s kept the team dominant for decades.

Evernham hails Hendrick’s relentless vision as success secret

Ray Evernham, the Hall of Famer who crew-chiefed Jeff Gordon to three titles with Hendrick in the ’90s, knows the reason behind it all. After the team’s 15th championship clinch at Phoenix last month, Evernham singled out owner Rick Hendrick as the unbreakable reason. Hendrick, who founded the outfit in 1984 from a single-car shop, has succeeded with 100+ dealerships while micromanaging race ops, even after a knee surgery this year.

Evernham put it plain: “The key person that’s always been there with the vision is Rick Hendrick. What he’s done, his vision, his commitment, and his ability to put people together and keep that drive up for as many years as he can is pretty amazing.” That grit turned a single shop startup into NASCAR’s gold standard, amassing 309 Cup wins and outlasting rivals through advanced tech shifts.

Evernham, who later launched SRX Racing, credits Hendrick’s people-first ethos, which encouraged talents like Gordon, Knaus, and Andrews to develop a “no-second-place” mentality first and then rely on all the tech and support. And it’s that mindset that resulted in early dominance.

He added, “It’s a difficult thing to accomplish what they’ve done, but it’s easy for me to understand why after spending time around guys like Rick Hendrick and Jeff Andrews and Jeff Gordon, and Chad Knaus. You look at that group there, and, man, second is just not an option for them.”

This inner circle’s synergy, which has been honed over 40 years, explains Hendrick’s edge: relentless innovation, from engine tweaks to driver development. Evernham calls it home, a nod to how Hendrick’s steady hand weathers success, on and off the ovals.