Hendrick Motorsports Insider Delivers Bad News to Fans Over NASCAR’s Future

If you’ve been scrolling through NASCAR on X, where opinions hit harder than a Martinsville bump and run, you’ve probably heard: “We need more horsepower.” It’s the new anthem for diehard fans and veterans alike. One minute, you’ve got Kevin Harvick saying we’ve got too much parity, and the next minute, someone’s reminiscing about Richard Petty and the good old days when cars were beasts and drivers had to tame them.

And the timing couldn’t be better. In the season where Kyle Larson has dominated on speed but gotten burned by bad luck, and William Byron has quietly taken over the points lead like a man on a mission, the conversation has shifted. Is the answer to better racing just more power under the hood? Or are we chasing nostalgia while the current greats find their groove? A Hendrick Motorsports team member had something very interesting to share about the horsepower situation, and it doesn’t look too good.

NASCAR’s horsepower conundrum

When fans chant for more horsepower, it sounds simple—just let these cars rip like the old days, right? Under the surface, it’s an engineering Rubik’s cube that NASCAR, teams, and engine suppliers are cautiously trying to solve. Scott Maxim, the director of powertrain at Hendrick Motorsports, recently offered insight into what this would mean.

His comments come after the recent statement on the Hauler Talk podcast, where NASCAR’s managing director of communications, Mike Forde, said, “It [Horsepower] was something we proactively brought up to have a further discussion of improving the short-track package… We are working with engine builders on that, and we’ll see if this is something that’s put into place this season.” Forde’s comments were about boosting to 750 HP in order to see if it improves short track racing. However, Scott Maxim has painted a grim picture of Forde’s ideal.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Scott Maxim shared his analysis. Maxim said, “750 would be an 80 horsepower increase over where we are currently at. And, you know, we will be in discussion with NASCAR and we’ll have a working group, I think, as things will go along to try to work collectively together. You know, there’s a lot of folks involved. There’s, we’ve got four engine suppliers and we’ve got three manufacturers, and we have NASCAR. So it’ll take a lot of collective effort to make sure that for everybody that we can make an adjustment. “

Bumping the current next-gen cars from the current power output (around 670 hp on most tracks) up to 750 hp would be roughly an 80 hp increase. That might not sound like a big leap to an average fan, but it’s enough to dramatically change how the cars behave, from tire and throttle control to passing opportunities and even safety. And it’s not just one or two shops affected. It’s a big web of stakeholders from Chevrolet to Toyota to Ford and from in-house teams like Hendrick engines to third-party builders like ECR—all of whom would need to collaborate to ensure fitness, reliability, and cost control.

This isn’t just a matter of turning a dial. Maxim explained that one of the main ways NASCAR currently controls horsepower is through a tapered spacer – a plate that restricts the amount of air flowing into the engine. Maxim explains,” Well, we currently, we have a, what’s often referred to as a tapered spacer… That limits the power capabilities due to controlling the airflow. That size would be increased to hit another target. We have experience with that in the past.”

That means a small increase—going from 670 to 750 hp might be feasible without redesigning every engine in the field. However, if NASCAR were to push for something more dramatic, like jumping to 850 horsepower or above, then that would require more extensive changes, which include rethinking durability, cooling systems, and the entire balance of the car, which could send teams back to the drawing board.

Scott goes on to say, “If it’s a moderate power increase, I think we have a pretty good understanding of the changes required, which would be pretty limited. And if we were to have a higher horsepower target than that, then that would require some more extensive changes, which, you know, we could do. We would just have to be given clarity on the direction, and we could make that happen.” While Scott is optimistic of an HP increase beyond 750, fellow engineer Doug Yates touched on the financial side of such a change earlier this year.

Ford engineer Yates said, “To go back to those 900-horsepower engines, that would be quite the project and would definitely decrease the life of the engine.” This is probably the biggest roadblock for 900 horsepower dreams. The financial side of things means teams would have to spend money on a new engine nearly every race, substantially increasing costs.

In short, yes, the technology exists to bring horsepower back. But it’s not a flick-of-the-switch fix, with manufacturers, race teams, and engine builders all needing to be on board with the financial and practical side of things. And with the Gen seven cars still evolving in their fourth full season, this conversation is less about bringing back the past and more about the future of NASCAR competition.

Well, even if Hendrick Motorsports’ powertrain director has his qualms about increasing HP, it may be because their drivers certainly don’t look like they lack speed!

Hendrick’s top guns firing in 2025

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season unfolds, Hendrick Motorsports finds itself at the forefront, with its drivers delivering standout performances. Leading the charge is William Byron, who has emerged as a formidable force, currently holding the top spot in the standings with 499 points. Byron’s season has been marked by consistency and strategic progress, highlighted by his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory and a dominant showing at the Coca-Cola 600, leading 283 of 400 laps before finishing second.

Close on his heels is teammate Kyle Larson, occupying the second position with 470 points. Larson’s season has been a mix of triumph and challenges. He boasts three wins, including a commanding performance at the AdventHealth 400, where he led 221 of 267 laps. However, his ambitious attempt at the Double—competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day—ended in disappointment, with crashes in both events.

The internal competition between Byron and Larson adds an intriguing dynamic to Hendrick Motorsports’ season. While Byron’s steady accumulation of points underscores his championship aspirations, Larson’s aggressive driving style and multiple victories demonstrate his determination to reclaim the top spot. As the season progresses, the interplay between these two Titans will be pivotal in shaping the team’s trajectory and the championship race.

Beyond Byron and Larson, Hendrick Motorsports’ depth is evident, with Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman also making significant contributions. Elliott, currently fourth in the standings with 415 points, showcases remarkable consistency, securing seven top 10 finishes, however, his struggle to win a stage or lead a lap has become prevalent this year. Meanwhile, Alex Bowman, despite sitting 10th with 333 points, has demonstrated resilience and competitiveness throughout the season, with marquee performances like a 2nd place finish at Homestead behind Kyle Larson.

So as the regular season barrels towards its final stretch, the question lips of every garage and grandstand alike is, will it be William Byron or Kyle Larson? Who finishes on top?