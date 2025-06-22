Hendrick Motorsports Makes Risky Call Amid Worst Start in 7 Years

Hendrick Motorsports’ 2025 Cup Series campaign has been confusing, to say the least. William Byron and Kyle Larson have been dominating every week, sitting 1-2 in the points standings as we edge closer to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott sits in 4th, but he is yet to win a race, or even a stage, securing top-20 finishes every week to keep his spot. Then, #48 Alex Bowman has been inconsistent, sitting in 12th place, but pulled his season back with a top-5 in Mexico City last week. Despite this split success, Pocono Raceway broke an unwanted record for Hendrick Motorsports.

HMS is about to have its worst start in seven years, and things just went from frustrating to flat-out painful. Byron, last year’s regular season dominator, along with teammate Chase Elliott, had one of the most devastating qualifying runs to date. And Hendrick is about to make a gamble that could either save their season or blow it wide open.

William Byron’s misery outlines a dark day for HMS

Hendrick Motorsports hit a crash-filled wall during Pocono qualifying, literally and figuratively. William Byron looked unstoppable after topping practice with a 52.706-second lap, only to spin and crash hard off turn 2 (tunnel turn), slamming into both inside and outside walls. That wreck crippled his qualifying time, dropping him to 31st out of 33. Despite heavy damage, the No. 24 team shocked fans on X, saying, “The No. 24 team will not utilize a backup car for tomorrow’s race @PoconoRaceway. The team will fix the primary car.”

A very disappointed William Byron went on to explain the incident to NBC, saying, “I got into (the tunnel turn) kind of neutral; I was okay in the middle, then I hit the bumps, and the balance I had compounded things. I felt like I was on the edge of being able to save it, and then I just tried to drive out of it, and it was too far sideways. It sucks. I’ve had a lot of speed, so just have to keep it going.”

Choosing the primary chassis over a fresh backup is more than just a statement; it’s a risky strategic bet. Repairing a heavily damaged primary car under time constraints can leave lingering performance problems; damage sneaks into handling, balance, or structural integrity, even after a rebuild. Sitting at 31st, William Byron will have to battle through heavy traffic, rely on restarts, and hope the repaired primary car rides as true as the fresh car he refused. Any misalignment or left-side bruising could hamper tire wear or aero efficiency, which are two critical factors at Pocono.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, after missing out on a win in the Xfinity Series, also faced issues qualifying for the Cup Series race on Sunday. The No. 9 Driver got caught up in a twist of garage chaos and was forced to outright abandon his lap as Byron’s car blocked the pit lane crossover, forcing Elliott to settle for 18th position. To make matters worse, the qualifying session saw all four Hendrick drivers in the back half of the field, with Kyle Larson rounding up at P24 and Bowman at P25. This marked a historically dark day for HMS.

As reported by Daniel Cespedes on X, “This is the first time since the 2018 Coca Cola 600 that the best-qualifying Hendrick car in a Cup race is starting 18th or worse.” A dismal stat that underscores just how far the powerhouse has fallen off its usual rhythm at Pocono this weekend.

In the 2018 Coca-Cola 600, Hendrick’s cars were caught flat-footed in qualifying; Byron started 21st, Chase Elliott 22nd, Alex Bowman 27th, and Jimmie Johnson 23rd. The best starting Hendrick was Byron in 21st, a far cry from the front row glory fans expected. However, at least Chase Elliott seems to have broken this record by placing his No. 9 at 18th, a cherry on top of a cake that HMS would not want to eat.

Now, with the No. 24 team banking on their first repairs and Byron’s skill to resurrect the weekend, it is going to be an uphill battle for him. This is the kind of decision that defines the season. You either play it smart and rebound or pay the price for pride.

Chase Elliott talks podiums and perspectives

Coming off a chaotic qualifying effort that left him stranded in 18th, Chase Elliott’s weekend at Pocono wasn’t exactly off to a red-hot start. But just a week earlier in Mexico City, Elliot stood on a different kind of stage altogether. The 2020 Cup Series champ joined Shane van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell on a full-blown Formula One-style podium, a rare moment for NASCAR.

When I asked about the future of the podium celebration earlier on Saturday in Pocono, Elliott stayed true to his no-frills, grounded demeanor. “Yeah, I am not really for it or against it. I am fine with it. I have no problem giving Shane (van Gisbergen) his congratulations and making sure that he is celebrated properly. He won the race. He deserved the right to that.”

Elliot’s humility shines through even more than what came next.“Me being the second loser, I can certainly get in there and make sure that I can appreciate the job that he did. I guess that is kind of what you are getting at.” It was a classic Chase answer: blunt, a little self-deprecating, and totally reflective of how he views his place in a results-driven sport. He knows the cameras may be on, but if you’re not holding the trophy, you’re just background.