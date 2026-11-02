Hendrick Motorsports Re-Engineers Sprawling Campus to Lead Motorsports Evolution

Jeff Gordon had more than 60 corporate executives holding their breath in fall 2025. The former NASCAR driver was taking them around Ten Tenths Motor Club in a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X. Gordon knows the course well. He holds its speed record at 130 mph. His passengers, however, had to deal with its sharp turns and 112 feet of elevation change.

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It was an unusual way to entertain sponsors, but that was precisely the point. Hendrick Motorsports had found a way to give its partners something they could not get from a regular race weekend. For Rick Hendrick, it also filled a gap in an operation that had spent decades finding new ways to build faster race cars.

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“Before Ten Tenths,” Gordon said, “it was the one piece of our business that was missing — the actual getting behind the wheel.”

Ten Tenths opened in October 2024. Co-owned by Hendrick Motorsports and Speedway Motorsports, the facility sits near Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Yet the driving club is only one part of a much larger change taking place across Hendrick’s property.

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The main campus began in the early 1980s with little more than a mobile home at the end of a dirt road. Today, it covers roughly 300 acres. Hendrick and Gordon have added 120 acres over the last three and a half years through an eight-figure investment. The expansion comes as NASCAR teams face a different set of demands than they did even a decade ago.

The Next Gen car changed much of that work. Since its introduction in 2022, teams have no longer built their own chassis. They also stopped painting their cars, relying on decal wraps instead. Hendrick suddenly had space that once served essential race shop functions. Rather than leave it behind, the organization found another use for it.

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The biggest change concerns the people who work on race day. Hendrick’s Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center opened in January 2026, giving pit crews a training environment more familiar to college and professional athletes. Teams increasingly recruit former football players and other athletes because strength, speed and coordination are difficult to teach. Learning to change a tire comes later.

Hendrick has 51 pit crew members across its five Cup and O’Reilly Series teams, including seven developmental prospects. Their facility includes a weight room, climbing wall, film rooms, recovery equipment and an Atrium Health clinic. All Hendrick employees can use it without charge.

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Dr. Claude Moorman, president of Atrium Health’s Musculoskeletal Institute, sees a wider purpose behind the investment.

“What’s unique about the Hendrick facility is this is the first time it’s been done in NASCAR. But we drew from all those other experiences in putting it together.”

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The results matter on the track, too. Pit stops can change a driver’s position in seconds, and Hendrick’s crews have continued to improve their performance through the 2026 season.

Gordon pointed to their execution during Kyle Larson’s Kansas victory, when the team ranked among the top five in several key pit stop measurements. In a sport where tenths of a second separate competitors, that work is hardly secondary.

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But the old chassis-building space is not being repurposed solely for racing. Hendrick’s manufacturing expertise has attracted customers from outside the sport. GM Defense has brought military vehicle work into the company’s orbit, while Cadillac’s Formula One operation has leased space for a reported $150 million facility exceeding 200,000 square feet. Hendrick’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities now have applications well beyond NASCAR.

That reach has not gone unnoticed by visitors. Hendrick Motorsports president and general manager Jeff Andrews said people from other racing series and automotive manufacturers regularly visit the campus.

“We get people from all around the world that come in here, from other racing series, from automotive manufacturers, that drive down in here and say, ‘I have never seen anything like this place in my life.’”

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The expansion also serves a business that has grown to around 500 employees. The renovated Hendrick Team Center, once home to Gordon’s No. 24 operation, now hosts corporate meetings, concerts and other events. The museum has received a major refresh, and the campus accommodates more than 300 events annually.

Sponsors get considerable value from these spaces. Coca-Cola’s annual Hendrick Play Days, for example, bring selected guests behind the scenes for campus tours, access to Hendrick’s private car collection and driving experiences at Ten Tenths. The club deliberately welcomes different automotive brands rather than restricting itself to Chevrolet.

There is another indication that Hendrick is not finished expanding. In September 2026, Charlotte City Council approved rezoning nearly 23 acres for a possible motorsports research campus. There is no immediate construction commitment, but the approval preserves room for future manufacturing and research.

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Hendrick’s investment is changing what its campus can do. The race shop remains its foundation, but the business now trains athletes, supports military manufacturing, accommodates Formula One and gives sponsors experiences they cannot buy elsewhere.

The property that once housed a small NASCAR team is becoming a much broader motorsports operation, with Rick Hendrick preparing it for a future that looks very different from the sport he entered in 1984.