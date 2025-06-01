Hendrick Motorsports Underdog Stays Hopeful Despite Frustrating Start

“It’s certainly not the end of the world,” Alex Bowman said after narrowly missing a victory in 2025 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This towering optimism has persisted no matter what storms fate has thrown his way. He broke his back in a sprint car crash that derailed his 2023 Cup Series season. In 2024, a heartbreaking post-race DQ in Charlotte spat him out of the playoffs. Yet the Hendrick Motorsports driver chooses not to let go.

This resilience is prevalent even in the 2025 season, despite the narrow misses. Alex Bowman has clinched 7 top tens, 2 top fives, and one pole so far, with victory eluding him dexterously. But sooner or later, he hopes to catch that elusive trophy.

Alex Bowman is counting on his comfort tracks

During the season-opening 2025 Daytona 500 race, Alex Bowman climbed from 38th to 6th. This remarkable effort continued until Homestead-Miami Speedway, where the HMS driver could have easily won. He claimed the pole and led for 43 laps, but slight damage after contact with the wall allowed his teammate, Kyle Larson, to slip past and grab the victory.

Even though he professed that Kyle Larson was the “baddest dude on earth,” this heartbreak probably still stings Bowman to the core of his heart. However, the No. 48 driver prefers to see the glass as half-full. Almost a year ago, the Arizona native claimed his 8th Cup Series race win at the 2024 Chicago Street Race. He broke an 80-race winless skid there, reaffirming his strength on road tracks. So, Bowman is not too worried.

In a recent interview with Frontstretch, Alex Bowman reflected on his missed chances in 2025. Last weekend in Charlotte, Bowman ran well until an untimely wreck derailed his run. Running ninth with three circuits left in Stage 1, Bowman’s car banged the wall off Turn 4 and slid through the frontstretch grass. He reflected a bit dejectedly: “A little bit frustrating. It would be more frustrating if we were slow… Last week, we weren’t amazing in Charlotte. I probably just overdrove the car, that’s why I got in the fence… At the same time, it feels good to be fast.”

This misery at Charlotte comes after a string of races where Bowman has clearly shown the speed, but not the results. Bowman added, “We’ve been way faster than how we’ve been finishing. Texas is one that stands out. We had a car capable of winning. Kansas, we probably had another one until I hit the fence. Have a lot of work to do, but nice to have fast race cars.”

At the Cup race at Kansas Speedway, Alex Bowman ran amongst the top-10 for most of the day, finishing 6th in stage 1 and 7th in stage 2, but a brush to the fence ruined his shot at a win, finishing fifth. This was still a positive result compared to Texas earlier in the season, where Bowman finished third in stage 2 but got involved in a wreck in the final stage, ending with a DNF.

Yet, as is Alex Bowman’s optimistic personality, he brushed off that failure. Up next on the Cup Series schedule are a slew of road courses – Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez hosting the June 15th race and the Chicago Street Course on 5th July. Bowman is pumped for these events: “Yeah, I’m excited. I like road course racing a lot. So yeah, definitely feel like we’ll have a shot at all those places. Mexico’s obviously going to be a new challenge in a lot of different ways, so looking forward to that… A good chunk of really good racetracks for us coming up… Hopefully, we’ll get our stuff turned around here.”

Clearly, Alex Bowman is surviving, battling his way through, and that is all that matters to his team’s vice chairman.

HMS executive is happy about his team

Well, there are countless things to be happy about for Hendrick Motorsports. Kyle Larson is riding high with 3 race trophies in his hands, while scoring the most points at Bristol, Talladega, Texas, and Kansas. William Byron occupies the top of the championship standings, with 6 top-fives, 2 poles, and 3 stage wins. Chase Elliott has never let his consistent streak down, being the only driver to clinch top-20 finishes in all 13 races. Alex Bowman, as we know, has surged when his teammates fell back, like his 7th-place finish in Talladega. However, the heartbreaks have been plenty as well. Larson’s ‘Double’ attempt went up in smoke after twin crashes, and William Byron narrowly lost the Coca-Cola 600 trophy to Ross Chastain.

Despite the blues, Jeff Gordon is enthralled by the pace of his drivers. What matters to him is the camaraderie between them and the eagerness to help each other out. He said recently, “That means the world to me and to Rick [Hendrick]. That’s what you’re trying to build is this line of communication. This trust in one another. So, you’re seeing all four teams push and elevate one another, and that’s great.” Gordon continued, “The consistency, to me, tells me how much our teams are working together and sharing information and showing up at the racetrack with race cars and setups and race teams in general that are very common.”

These encouraging words may push Alex Bowman to his next glorious victory. Who knows, maybe his next win is right around the corner?