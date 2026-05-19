FOX Sports’ NASCAR broadcast ended this season with the All-Star Race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, and as it heads towards Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, Amazon Prime Video will now be in charge of broadcasting the next five races. But before the weekend finally kicks off, here is a simple trick to watch the races.

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How to watch all the Prime Video races for free

One of the tricks to watch the upcoming five NASCAR races for free is to claim the 30-day free Prime Video trial from Amazon. The scheduling of the races fits the timeline perfectly, and new fans can sign up for the trial and watch the races, technically for free. Here’s how to do that:

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How to sign up for Prime Video?

Visit the NASCAR section of Amazon’s Prime Video. Click ‘Join Prime,’ and you’ll be redirected to the signup page. Once on the new page, enter all required information, including the mailing address (NOTE: The mailing address shouldn’t have been used for a Prime Video membership prior to the free trial, as the free trial is only valid for new subscribers). Then, confirm your membership and the billing information. The billing information will include your card details, and the membership, which begins after the 30-day trial, will be billed for $14.99 plus tax. Once you’ve completed the required steps, you can navigate back to the Prime Video section of the website, and from there, you’ll have the option to select and watch any of the five premier series events. It also shows the full schedule, with practice and qualifying timings.

Devices:

Once you have signed up through the app or Amazon’s website, you can sign in with that account on any device, including mobile phones, smart TVs, Apple TV, and the Fire TV Stick, and continue watching Prime.

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Discount:

If you wish to continue with the Amazon Prime membership, all young adults aged between 18 and 24 years are eligible for a discount on the membership, regardless of student status. After age verification, you will get a six-month free trial, which will be followed by a 50% discount on the Prime membership. The $14.99/month plan will be available for just $7.49/month for up to six years, including all the perks.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 12, 2020; Sparta, Kentucky, USA; Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (48) crosses the start finish line during the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Moreover, AT&T provides a one-year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost when you sign up for select business internet services, so that could be another way to watch the upcoming five NASCAR races for free.

Prime Video’s NASCAR schedule

Beginning on May 24 for around one month, fans will be able to watch the next five NASCAR races on Amazon Prime Video. Here is the schedule for those races (all times are in Eastern):

Date Event Track Time May 24 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 06:00 PM May 31 Cracker Barrel 400 Nashville Superspeedway 07:00 PM June 7 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 03:00 PM June 14 Great American Getaway 400 Pocono Raceway 03:00 PM June 21 Anduril 250 Naval Base Coronado 04:00 PM

These are the only races scheduled for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast. As mentioned, all the races will take place within the span of a month, so new subscribers will be able to make the most of the 30-day Prime membership trial. Moreover, the aforementioned discounts would also be applicable.

Shortly after the race at Naval Base Coronado, the next race at Sonoma Raceway will be broadcast via TNT, beginning a new chapter on the NASCAR schedule.