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Here’s How to Watch NASCAR on Prime for Free: Step-by-Step Process You Need to Follow

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Gunaditya Tripathi

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May 19, 2026 | 4:27 AM CEST

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Here’s How to Watch NASCAR on Prime for Free: Step-by-Step Process You Need to Follow

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Gunaditya Tripathi

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May 19, 2026 | 4:27 AM CEST

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FOX Sports’ NASCAR broadcast ended this season with the All-Star Race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, and as it heads towards Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, Amazon Prime Video will now be in charge of broadcasting the next five races. But before the weekend finally kicks off, here is a simple trick to watch the races.

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How to watch all the Prime Video races for free

One of the tricks to watch the upcoming five NASCAR races for free is to claim the 30-day free Prime Video trial from Amazon. The scheduling of the races fits the timeline perfectly, and new fans can sign up for the trial and watch the races, technically for free. Here’s how to do that:

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How to sign up for Prime Video?

  1. Visit the NASCAR section of Amazon’s Prime Video. Click ‘Join Prime,’ and you’ll be redirected to the signup page.
  2. Once on the new page, enter all required information, including the mailing address (NOTE: The mailing address shouldn’t have been used for a Prime Video membership prior to the free trial, as the free trial is only valid for new subscribers). Then, confirm your membership and the billing information. The billing information will include your card details, and the membership, which begins after the 30-day trial, will be billed for $14.99 plus tax.
  3. Once you’ve completed the required steps, you can navigate back to the Prime Video section of the website, and from there, you’ll have the option to select and watch any of the five premier series events. It also shows the full schedule, with practice and qualifying timings.

Devices:

Once you have signed up through the app or Amazon’s website, you can sign in with that account on any device, including mobile phones, smart TVs, Apple TV, and the Fire TV Stick, and continue watching Prime.

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Discount:

If you wish to continue with the Amazon Prime membership, all young adults aged between 18 and 24 years are eligible for a discount on the membership, regardless of student status. After age verification, you will get a six-month free trial, which will be followed by a 50% discount on the Prime membership. The $14.99/month plan will be available for just $7.49/month for up to six years, including all the perks.

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USA Today via Reuters

Moreover, AT&T provides a one-year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost when you sign up for select business internet services, so that could be another way to watch the upcoming five NASCAR races for free.

Prime Video’s NASCAR schedule

Beginning on May 24 for around one month, fans will be able to watch the next five NASCAR races on Amazon Prime Video. Here is the schedule for those races (all times are in Eastern):

DateEventTrackTime
May 24Coca-Cola 600Charlotte Motor Speedway06:00 PM
May 31Cracker Barrel 400Nashville Superspeedway07:00 PM
June 7FireKeepers Casino 400Michigan International Speedway03:00 PM
June 14Great American Getaway 400Pocono Raceway03:00 PM
June 21Anduril 250Naval Base Coronado04:00 PM

These are the only races scheduled for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast. As mentioned, all the races will take place within the span of a month, so new subscribers will be able to make the most of the 30-day Prime membership trial. Moreover, the aforementioned discounts would also be applicable.

Shortly after the race at Naval Base Coronado, the next race at Sonoma Raceway will be broadcast via TNT, beginning a new chapter on the NASCAR schedule.

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Gunaditya Tripathi

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Gunaditya Tripathi is a NASCAR writer at EssentiallySports. A journalism graduate with over four years of experience covering and writing for motorsports, he aims to deliver the most accurate news with a touch of passion. His first interest in racing came after watching Cars on his childhood CRT TV. Delving into the Michael Schumacher and Ferrari fandom in Formula 1, he continues to root for Hamlin’s first title win, alongside strong support for Logano and Blaney.

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Deepali Verma

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