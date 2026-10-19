Max Reaves was supposed to leave Phoenix Raceway with a memory he could carry for years. Instead, his biggest moment with Joe Gibbs Racing has turned into an argument about the driver he is becoming. With three laps remaining in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, Reaves was leading Taylor Reimer in a race that had become increasingly difficult to control. Then came contact with Andrew Chapman, a crash, overtime and rain. Reaves won, but the circumstances have left fans questioning the finish.

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“They’ve meant the world to me and they always will mean the world to me because they are where I’ve started,” Reaves said of Joe Gibbs Racing after the race.

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That was a fitting tribute to a team preparing to leave ARCA competition. Joe Gibbs Racing had announced it would shut down its ARCA program after 2026, making this its final race on the platform. Reaves, in the No. 18 Cook Out Toyota, delivered a victory that gave the program a winning sendoff. The problem was that the race had become much closer than his early dominance suggested.

Reaves started from pole and led 90 laps. Yet Taylor Reimer, driving the No. 82 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, would not let him run away with the win. She took the lead before the halfway break, only for Reaves to regain it on the restart. Later, with 10 laps left, she was back on his bumper and looking for another chance.

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Reimer briefly moved ahead again as the two worked through slower traffic. Reaves answered with a crossover move, diving to the inside to reclaim the lead. It was a crucial pass, and it showed why he was difficult to beat that night. But the battle was not over. Helio Meza was also closing in, turning the fight for the win into a three-car contest.

Then, with three laps remaining, contact involving the slower car of Andrew Chapman sent Chapman into the outside wall. The caution forced the race into overtime. Reaves got away on the restart, but another crash followed as Meza and Jade Avedisian came together in Turn 1. Before officials could attempt another restart, rain dampened the track. ARCA called the race under caution, handing Reaves his first ARCA Menards Series West victory. Reimer finished second, her best ARCA result to date.

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That is where the debate begins. Reaves had earned the pole, led most of the race and fought off Reimer’s challenges. Yet the final laps never produced the clean finish that might have settled the argument on track. Fans were left judging a result shaped by contact, cautions and weather, rather than a final green-flag battle.

Furious Fans Aren’t Celebrating the Joe Gibbs’ Protege’s Victory

One fan had already decided who deserved the trophy: “He’s a clown. Reimer won that in my eyes.”

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The frustration is easy to trace. Reimer had taken the lead twice and was still close enough to challenge when the late caution interrupted the race. She finished second, but supporters who watched her fight through traffic saw a driver who had done more than simply follow Reaves around the track.

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Another fan erupted: “BOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Gifted the lead on the restart and Wrecks a lap car with three laps to go! Enjoy your undeserved last win jgr, wont miss you next year!”

The restart complaint refers to Reaves regaining the lead after the halfway break. The accusation about Chapman, however, goes further than the official report, which confirms contact but does not establish that Reaves deliberately wrecked the slower car.

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The criticism of his equipment was just as sharp. “This kid sucks. JGR rocket ship cars (almost guaranteed win) and he still can’t keep it clean. He might be one of the most hated new prospects I’ve seen,” one viewer wrote.

Reaves had a fast Toyota and used it to lead 90 laps, so the advantage was real. But having the quickest car does not make a win automatic, especially when Reimer repeatedly found a way to challenge him.

Another commenter called Reaves “a menace on the track” and claimed he had “no regard for anyone,” before dismissing him as a “Clown.”

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Those are sweeping judgments about a young driver based on one finish. Still, the Chapman incident gave critics a moment to focus on, rather than leaving their anger rooted only in disappointment over the result.

One fan wanted officials to intervene: “Arca you should of Penalized Reaves for that. That was a blatant right rear hook so he didnt get passed by Meza”.

The accusation is serious, but the published race reports do not confirm a deliberate hook or an official finding of wrongdoing by Reaves. The reports instead describe contact with Chapman, followed by the overtime incidents involving Meza and Avedisian.

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Finally, another fan wrote, “Super glad this will be the final race where Max Reaves plays hot laps.”

The remark takes aim at the perceived gap between JGR’s equipment and its competition. It also captures the irony of the occasion: this was the team’s final ARCA-platform start, not the end of the West Series itself.

Reaves leaves Phoenix with the result, and no official report has overturned it. But the victory also leaves a question that a trophy cannot answer: when a promising driver has the fastest car, can he win over fans as convincingly as he wins on track?