For five years, Brad Keselowski was the “K” in RFK Racing. But now, the “K” has walked out. Keselowski and the team seem to have reached a point where their vision simply didn’t align. Now, with his seat suddenly empty, one driver who had been left searching for a 2027 opportunity could suddenly have a reason to circle the No. 6.

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At Door Bumper Clear, Freddie Kraft brought one name into the conversation: John Hunter Nemechek.

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“Then I would think that they’re zeroed in on John Hunter for the other car, but I don’t know,” Freddie Kraft mentioned the possibility on Door Bumper Clear. “He might not have opportunities. I mean, I hear his name mentioned around that six a little bit. So he’s a guy sitting there with money.”

The timing is truly impeccable because Nemecheck had already been pushed out of his 2027 ride at Legacy Motor Club, with Josh Berry taking over. RFK, meanwhile, was not even supposed to be looking for another driver at all, and now two situations seem to have collided.

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Also, Kraft is not the only one hearing about Nemecheck. The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi has also reported that Nemecheck has been discussed as a potential option for RFK’s vacant seat.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but given that reports are coming from multiple sources, the entire conversation does get harder to dismiss.

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However, that being said, for RFK, moving on will not be as simple. Brad after all was not just their driver. He came as a co-owner to help change the organization. He has his fingerprints all over the organization. And while there may be some, like Kenny Wallace, who mention that the “K” in RFK was simply fake, drivers like Chris Buescher have always been open about the value Brad Keselowski adds. But for RFK, the truth is that the show must go on.

Keselowski wanted to keep racing for years and is free to look for another driving opportunity, and the clock does not stop for RFK just because Brad Keselowski is leaving. The team still wants three Cup cars in 2027 and is pursuing a third charter to make that happen.

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Bowers has also said RFK is prepared to run the third entry as an open car if necessary. At the same time, the team is looking for a new head of competition, with that process being handled separately from the hunt for the No. 6 driver. CAA Sports and a third-party search firm are already involved.

That makes the Nemechek angle more interesting, because his situation at Legacy has its own angle. He had been part of Legacy’s commercial plans for 2027. Rexel and Mayer had been announced around No. 42 before Legacy decided to replace him with Berry.

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On October 5, Legacy announced Rexel and ABB for Berry’s No. 42 at Las Vegas in 2027, showing just how important it is to separate Nemechek’s commercial value from the actual ownership of those sponsorship relationships. The sponsors did not automatically follow the driver out the door.

That is probably the simplest way to understand what Kraft meant by “money.” Nemechek has proved that he can be part of a commercially supported Cup program. He does not, based on anything publicly available, have a portable checkbook that solves RFK’s third-car problem.

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And RFK does not appear to need one anyway. Bowers has said the team’s ownership remains committed, while the organization continues pushing ahead with its three-car plan.

The bigger question, however, is what Nemechek brings on the track.

His 2026 Cup season has not given him much ammunition. He has one top-five and two top-10s, with his best result coming at Pocono, where he finished fourth. That is an improvement over simply being invisible in the field, but it is hardly the sort of recent record that makes a driver an automatic choice for a seat at a team trying to move toward the front of the Ford camp. NASCAR’s own report on his Legacy exit described the 2026 season as uneven, following a 2025 campaign in which he had a career-best eight top-10s.

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Those numbers make replacing Keselowski with Nemechek a difficult sell. But his Cup résumé is only half the story.

He has 11 Xfinity wins and 13 Truck Series wins. He won five Truck races in 2021, then returned to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity program in 2023 and won seven times. He finished fourth in that championship. For a driver who has struggled to turn his lower-series success into Cup results, that record is both the argument for giving him another shot and the reason teams will ask why the jump has been so difficult.

RFK would also be asking Nemechek to leave behind the manufacturer system that has been with him till now. He has consistently moved through Toyota’s ladder, racing for Joe Gibbs Racing and Legacy Motor Club. RFK, though, is Ford.

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That means the move would involve more than putting a different number on the door. Nemechek would be entering a new technical organization, a new manufacturer environment, and a team that is trying to go beyond what it was able to do with Brad Keselowski, which is a lot.

And that is the gamble RFK has to weigh. It can spend the rest of the silly season looking for the driver with the cleanest Cup résumé, or it can ask whether Nemechek’s best work has been buried under four seasons of inconsistent Cup equipment.

If the answer to that second question is yes, then No. 6 could give him exactly what he needs: not another opportunity to prove he belongs in Cup, but the first real chance to show what he can do with a team that expects to win.