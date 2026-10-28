Some of the most important relationships in a driver’s career are built long before the bright lights of NASCAR’s Cup Series. They begin on dirt tracks, where young racers learn to handle unpredictable cars, earn the trust of team owners, and discover whether they have what it takes to make racing a living. For one driver, that journey is coming full circle as two people who helped shape his career prepare to leave a familiar place in the sport.

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Keith Kunz and Pete Willoughby are bringing Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) to the end of its run after the 2026 USAC season. For Christopher Bell, the news carries a personal weight beyond the closure of a successful racing operation. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver believes he would not be where he is today without the pair who gave him the opportunity to prove himself.

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“Absolutely not,” Bell told FloRacing. “Yeah, I mean those two individuals, Keith Kunz and Pete Willoughby, are the reason that I’m here today. And I’m forever grateful for them, and I’m forever thankful for my relationship specifically with Pete. He’s been a second dad to me, and they’re amazing people.”

The announcement brings an end to an operation that helped turn promising dirt racers into established professionals. Kunz, 63, confirmed that KKM would cease operations following the USAC season finale at Ventura Raceway’s Turkey Night Grand Prix on November 27-28. After years of considering an exit, he and Willoughby decided it was time to step away from the demands of running a competitive team.

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Kunz has explained that the physical demands of the job and the commitment to attending races every week played a part in the decision. He also wants more time with his family, including his daughter and grandchildren. Although he plans to remain involved in racing through selected projects, the responsibility of running KKM will end.

For Bell, the closure means losing a familiar presence in the sport. He also recognizes that the team’s influence stretches well beyond the drivers who have worn its colors. Reflecting on the decision, he acknowledged the mixed emotions surrounding the end of an operation that has helped shape dirt racing for decades.

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“It’s going to be weird; that is for sure,” Bell said. “We’re going to—I think the whole industry is going to miss Keith and Pete, and there hasn’t been anyone that’s had a bigger impact on the sport than Keith and Pete. It’s bittersweet. Obviously it’s bitter to see them go, but it is sweet too; I’m happy for Keith and for Pete to begin a new chapter of their life. Hopefully, a lot less stress. The wins are great, but there is a lot of stress that comes along with it. So I’m excited for them to enjoy their retirement. And yeah, be on to their next chapter of life.”

Bell’s own journey illustrates why the team leaves such a significant void. He joined KKM in 2013 and won the USAC National Midget championship that year, establishing himself as one of the leading young talents in the discipline. The opportunity gave him a competitive platform to develop before his career progressed into NASCAR’s national series.

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His dirt-track success continued with three consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals victories from 2017 through 2019. The indoor midget event is one of the most prestigious races on the dirt calendar, and Bell’s run cemented his reputation as one of the generation’s standout competitors.

He was not the only future NASCAR star to benefit from the operation. Kyle Larson also raced for Kunz, using his dirt-track experience as part of a career that eventually brought him a Cup Series championship. Tony Stewart, Logan Seavey and other accomplished racers have been associated with the team, which became a major force in developing talent.

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KKM’s record reinforces its place in the sport’s history: eight Chili Bowl Nationals victories, 11 USAC National Midget titles and more than 200 USAC national feature wins. Its partnership with Toyota Racing Development, which began in 2009, further established the team as an important part of the driver-development pipeline.

The operation’s influence was not limited to providing fast cars. Competitive equipment, technical knowledge, and the chance to race against established talent gave young drivers a foundation from which to build their careers. Bell’s relationship with Willoughby also shows how that support could extend beyond the racetrack.

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KKM is heading into the final races of its last season with Jacob Denney leading the USAC National Midget standings, leaving the team a chance to pursue one more championship before closing. Kunz, meanwhile, has made clear that stepping away from ownership does not mean abandoning racing altogether.

For Bell and the many drivers who came through KKM, the end is personal. Kunz and Willoughby leave behind more than trophies and statistics. They helped create opportunities that carried young racers toward bigger stages, and their influence will remain visible long after the team’s final checkered flag.