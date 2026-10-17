“He’s Deflecting”- Veteran Broadcaster Defends Kaulig Racing CEO Amid ‘Dodge’ Transparency Backlash

Chris Rice is getting questions about Dodge again. But this time, the debate is not just about whether the manufacturer will return to NASCAR. It is about why the Kaulig Racing CEO has so little to say when reports suggest a deal is close. Rice has faced criticism for his answers, but veteran broadcaster Larry McReynolds believes there could be a good reason for his silence.

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“I’m a big believer of not putting stuff out unless I’m 1000% sure about it,” McReynolds said while discussing Rice’s comments with Danielle Trotta. “I get the feeling the reason he’s deflecting is Dodge wants to have a big rollout.”

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McReynolds has known Rice for 25 years, and he suspects the CEO is protecting Dodge’s announcement plans. That is a different reading from the one some fans have taken. They see a team boss who has talked about bringing Dodge back, yet seems unwilling to give a straight answer when the prospect finally looks realistic.

The timing explains the frustration. On October 13, The Athletic reporter Jordan Bianchi reported that Dodge was close to finalizing a return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027. His report pointed toward the Daytona 500 on February 21, although negotiations were still ongoing and an engine arrangement remained a key part of the process.

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Rice did not confirm the report. Instead, he pushed back against expectations that he should reveal details about private discussions. That has turned a potential manufacturer announcement into a debate about transparency. If the return is as close as reported, fans want to know why the people involved are still being so careful with their words. Trotta acknowledged the distinction during the discussion.

“There’s deflecting and misleading there’s a very fine line,” she said.

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It is a fair question. A team executive may be unable to discuss unfinished negotiations, particularly if a manufacturer wants control over a major announcement. But when reporting becomes increasingly specific, vague answers can leave fans wondering whether they are hearing the whole story.

McReynolds has another reason to believe Dodge could be on the grid next season. Kaulig Racing would not be starting its Cup operation from scratch. The team already fields two cars in NASCAR’s top division, while its five-truck Ram program gives it an existing relationship with Stellantis, the parent company behind Ram and Dodge.

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“Kaulig had never been a part of the truck series ever and they are building up 5 teams,” McReynolds explained. “If you go up to the Kaulig shop right now all that will be different is the body.”

His point is that NASCAR’s Next Gen car uses standardized components, making a manufacturer switch more manageable than building an entirely new operation. However, the engine and body remain major differences. Dodge would still need a workable technical arrangement before Kaulig could put its cars on track.

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The engine is the biggest obstacle. Dodge last competed in the Cup Series in 2012, when Brad Keselowski won the championship with Team Penske. Returning after more than a decade away requires more than putting a new badge on an existing car.

Bianchi’s reporting identified ECR Engines, owned by Richard Childress Racing, as a possible supplier. An interim engine arrangement could give Dodge a route into the series while it develops a longer-term program. However, the reported agreement was not finalized, so the details still required confirmation.

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That is why McReynolds’ argument carries weight without settling the matter. Kaulig has an established Cup operation, Dodge may have a solution to its engine problem, and Stellantis already has a presence in NASCAR through Ram. Together, those pieces make a 2027 return plausible. They do not make it official.

McReynolds also said he had heard similar information from four sources, excluding Bianchi, although he did not identify them. His confidence rests on what he has been told and his belief that Dodge wants to announce the news on its own terms.

“I will be shocked if they (Dodge) aren’t in that garage in 2027,” he said.

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That is a strong prediction, but it remains a prediction. Neither Rice’s silence nor McReynolds’ confidence can replace confirmation from Dodge.

If the return happens, Kaulig could become the face of a fourth manufacturer in NASCAR’s premier series. For the team, that would be a major opportunity. For NASCAR, it would bring another automotive brand into the competition.

Until Dodge speaks, Rice will have to deal with questions about what he knows and what he can share. McReynolds believes the silence has a purpose. Trotta’s concern is harder to dismiss: when does protecting an announcement become a failure to be transparent with the fans waiting for it?