“He’s Going to Have to Show Me”– NASCAR Legend Openly Questions Joey Logano’s Championship Calibre With Bold Ultimatum

For much of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Joey Logano’s championship hopes looked all but over. His dominant victory at North Wilkesboro suddenly changed that conversation. Many in the community now view Team Penske as a legitimate title threat again. But not everyone is ready to buy into the turnaround. NASCAR legend Kyle Petty believes one win is far from enough. He insists Logano still has plenty to prove before anyone can seriously call him a championship favorite.

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Kyle Petty wants Joey Logano to prove North Wilkesboro was no fluke

“Can he capitalize on that? And that’s the deal because we’ve not seen him capitalize the first half of the year anywhere. There’s no track, anywhere that we’ve run, that he’s been able to take advantage of. So now we’re going to assume that because he won North Wilkesboro, he can capitalize on these race tracks. I’m not sure yet. He’s going to have to show me that he can capitalize on these four or five race tracks.”

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When talking about Joey Logano’s title prospects following the Team Penske driver’s eventual return to Victory Lane, Kyle Petty made that blunt assessment. Petty wasn’t discounting the performance in North Wilkesboro. Rather, he questioned if it was just another momentum swing in a season full of them. Or if it was the start of a true championship run.

His argument is supported by the current state of 2026. Tyler Reddick appeared unbeatable for weeks after winning five of the first eleven races of the season. The momentum then changed. Denny Hamlin took off, won three straight races, and passed Reddick in the standings. Every time it appears that one driver has dominated the championship race, the following wave is captured by another.

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Joey Logano, according to Petty, is currently at that same crossroads. Without a question, North Wilkesboro was spectacular. He won his first race of the year after leading 323 of 450 laps and holding off Hamlin in the closing stages. With Iowa, Richmond, New Hampshire, and Daytona providing chances for Team Penske to continue on that momentum, the upcoming schedule also looks promising.

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Championship contenders, however, don’t prove themselves in a single weekend, according to Petty. They demonstrate this by consistently finishing well each week and maintaining that level of performance throughout the post-season. The standings reinforce why he remains cautious.

With five regular-season races left, Logano is still 15th in the Cup Series standings despite the victory. Erik Jones, Ryan Preece, Austin Cindric, and a number of other drivers are still within striking distance. Instead of comfortably getting ready for a championship run, Logano could easily find himself back on the playoff bubble after one subpar performance, a technical malfunction, or getting involved in someone else’s wreck.

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It’s interesting to note that Joey Logano shares a lot of that caution. Speaking recently on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the three-time Cup Series champion admitted, “I mean, it definitely helps. There’s no doubt. But the thing is, as much as, you know, it’s a relief to win one and lead a bunch of laps and all that, we’re still 15th in points. Like, it’s not a comfortable spot by no means.”

In the end, such a mindset could benefit him. Joey Logano is aware that the true test is about to start. So he doesn’t think a single dominant afternoon has erased months of inconsistent behavior. The upcoming races will show whether North Wilkesboro ignited a true championship challenge or was just the most recent hot run in a season marked by sharp fluctuations, as Petty predicted.