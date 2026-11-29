Michael Atwell left the Freedom Factory with a fifth-place finish, but the result did little to cool his anger toward Carson Hocevar. The two had tangled while battling for the lead in the Bigley Memorial 128, and Atwell made clear afterward that he believed the Cup Series driver had brought the trouble on himself.

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Atwell was especially frustrated by what he saw as a contradiction in Hocevar’s approach.

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“You hear him after the race and he talks about how hard it is to pass and how these cars are so aero-sensitive, yet he enters on the bottom and drives through you,” he told Short Track Scene in a clip shared on X. “If he can do that to other people, we’re not gonna do that.”

Then came the blunt assessment that defined the interview.

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“I mean, he’s just a moron,” Atwell said, showing little interest in softening his view of the incident.

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The confrontation happened on Lap 52, when Hocevar used his bumper and the door of his No. 77 Super Late Model to take the lead from Atwell. The move did not sit well with the grassroots short-track veteran. Atwell struck back in the following corner and spun Hocevar, costing both drivers track position. They were sent to the rear of the field.

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Hocevar, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports, saw the exchange differently. He said the sprayed bottom groove at Freedom Factory had become dominant, making it difficult to pass cars using the preferred line.

He felt he had made a fair move on Atwell, adding that the No. 14 had slowed and that he thought he could give him “a little bit of a shot.” Atwell’s response, in his view, was to spin him out.

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That explanation only added to Atwell’s frustration. He argued that Hocevar could not complain about the difficulty of passing and then use the same kind of aggressive contact against another driver. Atwell went further during the interview, calling Hocevar a “complete and utter hack.”

He also admitted, “We should have just ended his night,” before warning that one day somebody would “fence him” so he could learn to pass rather than blame other factors.

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Atwell also made it clear that he believed his car was capable of a stronger result. He said the No. 14 had been free earlier in the race and that a left-rear tire eventually went down. Although he was able to recover, he felt the car had enough pace to finish higher than fifth.

His disappointment was not limited to the contact with Hocevar; it was also about what the race could have delivered before the setbacks.

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Hocevar, meanwhile, did not treat the clash as something that needed a lengthy explanation. After Short Track Scene shared Atwell’s comments, Hocevar posted on X: “I mean I had fun, Michael Atwell. That was good racing! (won’t let me tag him).” The reply carried a sarcastic edge, while matching the relaxed way he had described the contact after the race.

Hocevar ultimately had the last laugh. The Spire driver worked his way back through the field and passed Colin Allman on a late restart with 10 laps remaining to win the 11th annual Bigley Memorial 128. The victory paid $30,000 to team owner and crew chief Richie Wauters. Atwell crossed the line fifth, behind Hocevar, Allman, Cody Brinson and Dylan Bigley.

The race had another major flashpoint late in the event. Ty Majeski, who had taken control of the second half after Atwell and Hocevar went to the rear and Tristan McKee retired with transmission trouble, was penalized for a restart violation with nine laps remaining.

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He finished 11th and questioned the timing and consistency of the call, adding another disputed moment to an already turbulent night at Freedom Factory.

For Atwell, the disagreement was not simply about contact. Hocevar treated the spin as part of a difficult night of passing; Atwell saw a driver willing to use the bumper but unwilling to accept the same treatment.

The two left Freedom Factory with first- and fifth-place finishes, but very different views of what had happened.