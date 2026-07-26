“He’s Like a Son Almost”– Dale Earnhardt Jr. Holds Back Tears After JRM Star’s Indy Breakthrough

Carson Kvapil ‌clinched his first NASCAR O’Reilly Series win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 25, 2026. This win couldn’t have come at a better time, as the entire No. 1 team had been heartbroken after finishing runner-up at Atlanta. This moment was particularly special for the team owner, Dale Jr, who couldn’t hold back his emotions in the victory lane.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Oh man, this has been a long time coming. He’s like a son almost, and we’ve worked so hard with Josh Berry and all our drivers, and you want them to have success. And he’s got a win to keep going,” Dale Jr said after the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is tough to survive in NASCAR, especially for those who don’t have sponsor backup or connections within the industry. Kvapil has been with JRM since the CARS Tour racing days and has won two championships with them. But NASCAR is a different ballgame, and nothing but a win keeps a talented driver afloat in the game.

Dale Jr stressed the importance of winning races in the feeder series in the post-race presser. “I think anyone in this series, anyone in the O’Reilly Series, to stay here or get future opportunities, you have to win. And to stay in the Cup Series, you have to win races, and so you have to achieve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes at a time when Josh Berry, who also raced for JRM, has been left stranded after losing his ride at Wood Brothers Racing for 2027. And the odds are stacked against drivers like Berry and Kvapil in trying to reach the Cup Series. For Kvapil, his parents and JRM have worked very hard to put together a full-time run for this year. In case you’re not aware, he is splitting his season riding the No. 1 and No. 9 JRM Chevy along with select races in the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevy.

Therefore, winning races is the best insurance a driver can have to generate interest from potential suitors. And Dale Jr believes that Carson Kvapil has the talent and the momentum after the win at Indy to make his next big career move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So if he can win a couple more races, challenge for that championship, win that championship, you know the phone’s gonna be ringing. And we’ll be filling opportunities left and right to keep his career going; that’s what it is about. We have to win races to keep racing,” Jr concluded.

Another big highlight was all four JRM cars sweeping the top four positions in the finishing order at Brickyard. This was the first time a team managed to pull off such a feat in the O’Reilly Series. It wasn’t a fluke win by Kvapil as he fended off drivers like Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beating the Cup regulars in similar equipment is indeed impressive for Kvapil. And maybe this race win at Indy is exactly what could spark his prospects of racing on Sundays soon.