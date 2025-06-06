“He’s Lying to You”- Spire Motorsports Boss Drops Damning Truth Bomb on His Own NASCAR Driver

NASCAR has seen all sorts of personalities over the years. From Tony Stewart during his ‘bad boy’ era to Dale Earnhardt intimidating rivals on the racetrack. But now and again, a new driver enters the scene, one that disrupts the status quo and isn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty, even if it comes at the expense of established veterans. Spire Motorsports has one such sophomore in their ranks, and his reputation is becoming quite a trending topic in the garage and on social media.

Carson Hocevar is unapologetic about his driving style. Not afraid to trade paint with opponents, the 22-year-old has said he doesn’t rely on data and drives off instinct. But Spire Motorsports boss Jeff Dickerson is having none of it, refuting his racer’s tall claims in a candid interview.

Carson Hocevar was called out by Dickerson

Carson Hocevar isn’t making any friends in the garage anytime soon. This season, the No. 77 Chevy driver has already tangled with Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and even his mentor Ross Chastain. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was his latest victim, after the veteran was sent crashing into the wall at Nashville Superspeedway by the 22-year-old. The Michigan-native might not have entered Victory Lane yet, but two runner-up finishes are already highlighting his immense talent, which is being overshadowed by his reckless, but aggressive driving style.

Despite Carson Hocevar claiming he doesn’t rely on data, his boss, Jeff Dickerson, has refuted such claims. The Spire Motorsports co-owner said, “He’s lying to you! He is always studying! I live it every day. He’s constantly sending me things he’s looking at. He’s just at an age where it’s cool to say, ‘See? I don’t study! I just feel the air! I’m the next reincarnation of Dale Sr., don’t you guys get it?’ No, jacka—. It’s not instinct. He’s not God’s gift to race car driving. He works at this as much as anybody.”

To prove his point, Dickerson even called Hocevar over and confronted him face to face. He said, “You keep telling people you don’t study s— or look at s—!” To this, the 22-year-old, in what seemed to be a slightly defensive and in an embarrassed tone, replied, “What? I just say I don’t look at SMT data.” In response, the Spire Motorsports boss shut down that claim by saying, “You look at everything, shut up.” With nowhere to hide, Hocevar had no other option but to accept defeat, as he shrugged and said, “I know.”

via Imago February 16, 2025, Daytona Beach, Fl, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series driver, CARSON HOCEVAR 77 of Portage, MI, prepares for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL, USA. Daytona Beach USA – ZUMAa161 20250216_aaa_a161_040 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

It seems Carson Hocevar enjoys the reputation of being a ‘prodigy’, wanting to come across as a racer who works harder than he’s willing to admit. The reality is that the No. 77 Chevy driver is ‘obsessed’ with stock car racing, and is often in the stands watching the Truck Series action live. He even sends feedback to his friends in the teams, hoping it’ll prove to be a difference-maker. To say that he’s a student of the sport would be an understatement, and he’ll do whatever it takes to fulfill his lifelong ambition of winning a Cup race.

Jeff Dickerson has high expectations of Hocevar

Spire Motorsports knows they have a special driver in Carson Hocevar. While there are aspects of his race craft that can be improved, many within the team believe it’s only a matter of time before he enters Victory Lane in the Cup Series. Jeff Dickerson’s side has never had a driver finish inside the top-20 of the season’s points standings, but the Michigan native is well on his way to breaking that streak, having already secured three top-10 finishes.

But Jeff Dickerson has hopes for Hocevar apart from the results. The team owner said, “I am not going to be like, ‘Hey, you’d better mind your P’s and Q’s. My thing is just: If you accidentally get run into, don’t act like a jacka–. As a team owner, I just want him to show up to meetings on time, participate in competition meetings like the student of the game that he is, and to race his teammates with respect.”

Going into Michigan, Carson Hocevar will need to watch his back. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has vowed revenge after being forced to retire early at Nashville Superspeedway. Next up is the sophomore’s home track, and the expectations will be at an all-time high. Will the 22-year-old rise to the occasion to secure his first Cup Series win, or wilt under the pressure after angering plenty in the garage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!