A 911 call shows the medical emergency Kyle Busch went through hours before his death. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office released the audio, which TMZ Sports then shared. It records a worker at the GM Charlotte Technical Center talking to a dispatcher. Busch passed out while testing a Chevrolet racing simulator on Wednesday afternoon. By the time the worker called 911, his condition was getting much worse.

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“Operator: Can you tell me exactly what happened?

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Speaker: I’ve got an individual that’s short of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out, and he’s producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood.

Operator: How old is this person? Is he awake?

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Speaker: He is awake; he is on the bathroom floor right now. So when you come here, can you turn the sirens off? So when you come into the main entrance of the building, the closest way to get to it is to go to the left… I will out here waiting… And I will flag them down; there’s a side door on the other side of the building.

“Operator: Okay, we got them coming out there, just nothing else for them to eat or drink. If he gets worse anyway, just call us back. What was the exact name of your business back there?

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Speaker: It’s called the GM Charlotte Technical Center. It’s close to Hendrick Motorsports.

Operator: Okay, we will let EMS know we got them coming out there.”

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The speaker’s name has not been revealed yet, and there is no information as to who released the audio publicly. First responders rushed the 41-year-old to a Charlotte-area hospital. The next day, Thursday, May 21, 2026, Busch passed away. NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing, and his family released a joint statement confirming he died from a severe illness.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyle Busch became unresponsive while testing at the Chevrolet simulator. Moreover, at Watkins Glen, Busch had asked for a doctor after the race. Broadcasters noted he was fighting a severe sinus cold, which worsened on the track.

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Busch’s death has left a deep impact on the entire motorsports community. NASCAR has already declared him a future Hall of Famer while offering condolences to his family. Their joint statement accurately reflects his contribution to the sport as one of the best drivers.

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As a two-time champion, Kyle Busch has always been the one driver who has achieved victories and accolades in multiple series. He is the driver with the most wins across all three NASCAR national series. His incredible career led him to win a race across 19 seasons in the Cup Series consecutively. He was able to surpass the likes of Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson, David Pearson, and many other NASCAR legends.

The Rowdy Nation was eagerly looking forward to Kyle Busch’s performance this weekend. Busch had previously visited the Coca-Cola 600 victory lane in 2018. It was a special race for him as it allowed him to claim the title of becoming the only driver in NASCAR to win at every track he has raced at in the Cup Series. During his NASCAR career, Busch secured many unique records in NASCAR, which put him a cut above the rest.

For example, he is also the first driver to complete a triple-threat weekend, having done so twice in his career. He won all three races across the Truck, O’Reilly, and Cup Series in 2010 and 2017, both at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch was among the few drivers who never stopped competing in NASCAR’s other divisions.

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Unlike others, Busch was always involved in 10 or more Truck and O’Reilly races throughout the NASCAR season. He last competed in the Truck race at the Dover Motor Speedway, winning it before starting the NASCAR All-Star event on Sunday.

After his latest victory, Kyle Busch had an emotional message for his fans, saying he cherished every victory because there was no guarantee when the last one would be. As NASCAR mourns the loss of one of its best drivers across all three series, it is difficult not to revisit his quotes from victory lane.