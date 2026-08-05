“He’s Owed a Lot of Money” – Insider Drops Grim Update on NASCAR’s Return to Rockingham Amid IHRA Collapse

What if the Cup Series returned to Rockingham? Many in NASCAR, including fans and garage insiders, began wondering that after the successful O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck races at the historic track earlier this year. But on August 5, that discussion changed drastically.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of the IHRA’s (International Hot Rod Association) struggles and cancellation of its stock car series, doubts are now being raised about whether Rockingham will even stage any form of racing in 2027, let alone a return to the Cup Series. It has a lot to do with IHRA owner Darryl Cuttell’s financial woes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s owed a lot of money,” NASCAR analyst Matt Weaver said on The Dale Jr. Download podcast. “I think some of those stories are starting to come out now and being published, and that it was no longer viable or sustainable to continue paying the purses they had and operating racetracks while they had that much money owed to them.”

The IHRA, which bought Rockingham ahead of the 2026 season, could not race at the venue. Shortly after shutting down its Nitro Outlaw Drag Racing Series and laying off many staff members, the organization unexpectedly canceled the remainder of its 2026 Stock Car Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several racers from what turned out to be the series’ final race at Anderson Speedway had yet to receive their prize money, including Neil Meredith, who was owed $10,000, and Jimmy Renfrew Jr., who was still awaiting his $8,000 payout, according to Short Track Scene.

When the IHRA entered the grassroots stock car racing scene, it had big plans. It competed on the same stage as Late Model Stock Cars and Pro Late Models. It offered huge purses compared to other regional series while also expanding its footprint by purchasing and leasing tracks. That’s why it bought Rockingham — which has hosted 78 Cup Series races in its history — on New Year’s Eve in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the growth fell apart very fast. A large portion of the turmoil seems to be connected to Cuttell and his main company, Darana Hybrid.

According to Cuttell, SpaceX and xAI owe his construction business over $570 million for work done on major data center projects in Mississippi and Tennessee. Cuttell claims that once the two businesses merged, payments stopped coming in. As a result, Darana Hybrid was left nearly $200 million in debt to its own subcontractors and created a cash-flow crisis that ultimately contributed to the demise of his project, at least for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

The uncertainty now extends directly to Rockingham. Weaver, on The Dale Jr. download podcast, noted that promoter Bob Sargent remains committed to bringing NASCAR back to the speedway for Easter weekend 2027. But with the track’s ownership and operational future still unresolved, Sargent cannot move forward with promoting another NASCAR event.

Until those questions are answered, Rockingham’s revival has been replaced by uncertainty over whether the historic speedway will host any major racing at all next season.