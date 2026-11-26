Akin to a certain Tony Stewart, who went on to become an IndyCar champion after his dominance in sprint car racing, prominent Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian and famed USAC announcer Patrick Sullivan has his sights set on the next Stewart-esque story. Eight-time USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson has caught Sullivan’s eye, and he hopes to see him on the 2027 Indy 500 grid, albeit with fans’ help.

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“I just want what’s right, and that’s Cody Swanson in the Indianapolis 500. The reality is we need a company out there that really wants to be involved in the Indianapolis 500. And not only they want to be involved in the 500, they want to be a part of a great story. The great story would be if we got this guy in because he deserves it. His peers know it. His peers revere what he does. And he’s paid his dues,” said Sullivan in a video he uploaded on his official X handle, urging fans towards a crowdfunding initiative to help the cause.

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Sullivan’s push to help Swanson land an Indy 500 seat is purposeful, driven by Swanson’s decorated career in sprint car racing. The 38-year-old California native not only has eight Silver Crown championships to his name (Tony Stewart has 1), but he also boasts three Sprint Car Tour titles and four wins in the prestigious pavement sprint car race, the Little 500, the most recent of which came this year. In addition to his driving accolades, Swanson serves as the USAC Silver Crown Series director.

“My family’s got a tradition. It’s been going on for years now. We watch Hoosiers almost every single Christmas Eve. Seriously, we do. And I have to tell you, you want a modern-day Jimmy Chitwood? You want a story like Hoosiers involving Indianapolis 500? That’s Cody Swanson,” added Sullivan.

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Referencing the underdog story showcased in the 1986 sports drama ‘Hoosiers,’ Sullivan calls Swanson the modern-day Indy 500 equivalent of Jimmy Chitwood, a character played by Mark Rylance, who goes on to win the state basketball championship with his coach, Norman Dale (played by Gene Hackman), against all odds.

Hopeful of replicating the movie’s feel-good storyline at the 2027 Indy 500, with Swanson as the lead and Sullivan as his mentor, what the 71-year-old envisions has already been done before. Drivers like Bryan Clauson have made the jump into America’s premier open-wheeled series after winning USAC titles in their junior careers. Clauson himself claimed his opportunity by winning consecutive championships, gaining a $300,000 scholarship to fund his junior Indy Lights career, and eventually making three starts in the famed Indy 500 in 2012, 2015, and 2016.

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“To establish that link between the Short Tracks of America and the Brickyard, folks, this would be something. You know, we were all thrilled when Bryan Clauson got a chance. Bryan was a friend of mine. And this is that story,” added Sullivan.

As of today, kodytoindy.com, the domain where fans can help fund Swanson’s 2027 Indy 500 entry and, hopefully in the process, catch a major sponsor’s attention, stands 59% funded before the pledge deadline of Dec. 5, 2026.

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“We have been talking to a specific team. Yes, it’s a possibility. Do we need help? Yes, we do. Is anyone here trying to make money on this situation? Absolutely not,” added Sullivan in the same video.

The Dec. 5 deadline has been put in place for the prospective team that would field Swanson in case he meets his funding target. The team would require a firm commitment by that date in order to start preparations for the famed event.

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Kody Swanson fans can choose from four pledges, with amounts ranging from $50 to over $ 1,000. Depending on how much one contributes, pledge takers will receive access to various benefits such as exclusive meet-and-greet sessions and VIP tours of Swanson’s garage in Gasoline Alley.