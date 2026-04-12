“He’s Probably Watching”: Joe Gibbs Admits His Emotional Regret as Grandson Gets God-Fueled Victory

There are winds, and then there are moments that feel like they were meant for something more. When Joe Gibbs watched his grandson finally break through at Bristol tonight, it wasn’t just pride; it was memory. At Joe Gibbs Racing, where Denny Hamlin has often honored JD Gibbs with his wins, this latest victory feels like another tribute, and Ty Gibbs seems to have followed suit.

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” I think about Coy, he brought Ty up the entire time. I know he’s probably watching and so I just want to thank so many people and it starts with God. He has blessed us and our family, with this really, really can’t say enough,” Coach said post-race in victory lane, regretting that his son Coy wasn’t present to witness this emotional win.

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That story traces back to Coy Gibbs, Ty’s father and Joe Gibbs‘s son, whose absence is still felt deeply.

Coy passed away in November 2022 at the age of 49, in his sleep, just hours after watching his son win the Xfinity Series championship. The timing turned what should have been one of the happiest nights for the family into one of its most heartbreaking.

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While the exact cause has never been publicly disclosed, the suddenness of it left words that have rarely been filled.

And that is what made Bristol feel different. It took 131 cup starts; a stretch filled with scrutiny, expectation, and near-misses before everything finally aligned under the lights in Tennessee.

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He finally put everything together, navigated traffic, pressure and late race intensity to seal a defining victory. It wasn’t just a win, it felt like a release, the kind that carries both relief and meaning in equal measure.

For Hamlin, that deeper meaning is nothing new. When JD Gibbs passed away in 2019 after battling a degenerative neurological disease, Hamlin did not just mourn; he honored.

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His Daytona 500 victory that same year became a tribute, a moment he openly dedicated to JD, the man who played a key role in giving him a shot in NASCAR. It wasn’t about the trophy; it was about who it was for.

And over the years, the sentiment has endured. Hamlin has continued to carry JD’s memory into his biggest moments, often reflecting on the impact he had not just on his career but on the culture of Joe Gibbs Racing itself. And now that baton has been passed on to Ty Gibbs.

But while Gibbs is left celebrating in victory lane, it is important to note his upward rise in the 2026 season.

Ty Gibbs steady rise in the 2026 season

Ty Gibbs didn’t stumble into Bristol as an underdog; he arrived as a driver who had been circling a breakthrough since the start of the season. The opening start of 2026, however, didn’t exactly scream future winner.

His campaign began with a quiet 23rd-place finish at the Daytona 500, a result that reflected more survival than statement. From the outside, it looks like another slow start, but underneath, there were already signs of something building.

Over the next several races, that potential began to take shape. Gibbs steadily climbed into contention, stacking consistent finishes rather than chasing headlines.

In the first seven races of the season, he recorded multiple strong runs, including five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes in eight starts, all while leading 43 laps combined.

It wasn’t outright dominance, but it was definitely progression. By the time the series approached Bristol, he had already worked his way up to 6th in the standings and now after his victory, the 23-year-old has been boosted up to 4th in the standings, trailing big names like Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Gibbs’ teammate Denny Hamlin.

It was momentum. The kind that doesn’t always guarantee a win but makes one feel inevitable. So, when the breakthrough finally came under the lights, it didn’t feel sudden; it felt earned, like the natural conclusion to a crime that had been quietly unfolding all along.