High Limit Racing International Race Format Explained: Schedule, Heats, And Finale

The price is huge, and the stakes are even higher! With $110,000 up for grabs, it will take skill, speed, and nerves of steel to conquer the High Limit International at Perth Motorplex. With the top drivers from both sides of the globe ready to battle on the dirt, the countdown to Australia’s most thrilling sprint car showdown is officially on, and here is what you need to know about the event.

What Is the Format for the High Limit International at Perth Motorplex?

The 2025 High Limit International runs across three straight nights from Sunday, December 28, through Tuesday, December 30, 2025, with each night featuring key sprint car racing action culminating in the huge finale on the final night.

The first night on December 28 kicks off the event with preliminary heats and feature races with payouts, including a $15,000 to win prelim, Night 2 on December 29 continues with more heats and qualifiers as drivers jostle for positioning, and the final night on December 30 is the main event night, where the $110,000 AUD-to-win sprint car feature takes place alongside additional support racing such as Formula 500s and fireworks to cap off the show.

How the Preliminary Nights Shape the $110,000 Finale of the High Limit Racing?

Night one features qualifying sessions, heat races, group dashes, and preliminary features that award payout, points, and favorable track positions, setting the early packing order and potentially allowing drivers to avoid last-chance races.

Night 2 continues with semifinals, last chance qualifiers, and additional heats, refining the field and determining the top 24 lineup for the A-Main.

The terminative points and inversion strategies from both nights decide starting positions and momentum for the final 40-lap showdown on Tuesday, meaning that consistency, strategy, and smart racing across the problems are just as important as all speed in the championship battle

How Drivers Advance: Heat Races, Features, and Points Explained

Essentially, qualifying kicks off the event when drivers draw pill positions, and the fastest qualifier is inverted to start fourth in their eight car heat, regarding speed while creating opportunities for overtaking and excitement.

The top five from each of the four heats, heat winners plus the four fastest non-winners, advance straight to the 30-lap feature While the rest fight for the remaining spots in the B-Mains.

Points are tallied across the preliminary nights. Qualifying laps on base points, heat traces award passing points (five for each position gained), and feature finishes multiply standings (for example, first place: 40 points, decreasing by five per position).

Totals from Sunday and Monday determine the seating for Tuesday’s heats, with the top 24 overall drivers entering the A-Main through a combination of heat wins, dashes, and last chance races.

Dashes, seven-lap prints with a roulette-style redraw from starting spots, with a little bit of luck. This format emphasizes consistency, as weak performances in the preliminaries force drivers into high-pressure dashes, ultimately narrowing the field to the elite contenders for the finale.

Why the Three-Day Format Rewards Consistency Over One-Night Speed?

The three-day event rewards consistent performance over one-off flashes of speed with cumulative points from qualifying, heat races, dashes, and preliminary features determining the lineup for the final. A single fast lap or heat victory isn’t enough to make up for weak results elsewhere.

Drivers must carefully manage tire wear on the changing track, execute clean passes each night, and avoid mechanical failures that could derail their campaign.

The system filters out flukes and ensures that the $110,000 finale features drivers who excel under pressure and adapt to every challenge, highlighting true champions forged through endurance and skill.