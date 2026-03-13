Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Suffers Spine-Chilling Flip in Las Vegas, Falling Victim to More NASCAR Fans’ Slander

Ty Gibbs is anything but new to criticism. Being the grandson of Joe Gibbs, the nepotism tag is waiting to pounce on him for the smallest of mistakes he makes. And if that wasn’t enough, add his aggressive driving, and that’ll do it. In Vegas, that’s what happened.

Ty Gibbs crashed in High Limit Racing

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Ty Gibbs recently participated in the 2026 High Limit Racing season opener at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Having qualified for the A-Main of the event, Gibbs was out with his Monster Energy-backed Sprint car.

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However, his outing in the 410 winged sprint car did not go as planned, as the JGR star clipped his left rear while exiting a turn in the first lap of the race. He made contact with fellow NASCAR driver Corey Day, and as a result, lost control, barrel-rolled, and hit the fence at high speed. Watch the crash here:

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Even though he escaped unscathed, Gibbs’ race came to an immediate end. After he was released from the infield care center, the grandson of Joe Gibbs shared his thoughts with the media.

“The track was super slick on the inside, and Corey got way sideways, and I had a huge run, and we’re slick,” Gibbs told Noah Reed on X. “I don’t think necessarily the track was ready. Kind of just backed up and so quick, and I was already committed to running around the top, and I should have been a little bit more careful, but I didn’t, but it is what it is. Yeah, I feel fine.

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“So, we’ll get, keep going. Might be able to run a non-week race. I don’t think I’m gonna now, so. But yeah, we can come back tomorrow, and the next night gets a little out of the experience, so it’ll be fun.”

Following this, Gibbs reflected on his day and how he made the mistake. With this, he also shed light on what he learned from the race, and his takeaways were.

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“I’ve had a lot of fun and keep learning, and I mean, you’re gonna make mistakes sometimes so, yeah, obviously probably made a mistake there, but keep going, keep working at it. I really love this racing so I don’t see why I won’t keep going at it. I love it, so keep working and keep fixing things up. So yeah, probably could have been way worse down the flip too, so got pretty lucky there, but yeah,” he further added.

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Notably, Gibbs made his debut in this series back in 2025, all during his full-time Cup Series ride for Joe Gibbs Racing. However, in both series, he failed to taste success, as he is still winless in the Cup, and most recently wrecked in the High Limit Racing. The fans didn’t go easy on him, as he faced a lot of backlash that added to his already controversial image.

Fans react to Ty Gibbs’ High Limit Racing crash

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Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Good thing Poppa has plenty of cash. Buy a ride. Bless his heart.” With this, the fan poked at him, his late father, Coy Gibbs, and the Gibbs family for splurging Ty Gibbs with ample opportunity, but no real results.

Another fan wrote, “NASCAR swallowing fans say Cleetus shouldn’t be there because of his lack of experience. Yet, Gibbs can be in the highest division of 410 racing with no experience, and that’s alright.” With this, the fan compared how NASCAR allowed Cleetus McFarland to race in the series despite low experience, which garnered ample reaction, and it was not the same for Ty Gibbs, despite his lack of performance.

“Maybe Corey Day isn’t bad,” wrote another fan. The fan wanted to ironically hail Corey Day for wrecking Gibbs. Generally, Day receives criticism for wrecking other drivers, but this time, it was different.

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Another fan wrote, “Wouldn’t have happened if he would’ve showed up for Gabehart’s team meetings.” With this, the fan wanted to take a jibe at Ty Gibbs, as his team is going through a fiasco with Spire Motorsports involving theft of proprietary information.

Another fan, however, wrote differently, sharing a positive take on Gibbs’ safety, “Be careful out there! Glad you made it out okay.”

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Ty Gibbs manages to excel in the upcoming High Limit Racing races or maybe in the Cup Series.