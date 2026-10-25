High-Profile NASCAR Agent Representing Denny Hamlin & Chase Elliott Charged With Assault on Government Official

The arrest of a prominent sports agent in North Carolina has drawn attention to an executive whose business represents several of NASCAR’s biggest names. An affidavit alleges that a driver of an SUV repeatedly put a Huntersville police officer at risk during an encounter on Thursday, October 22.

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The executive is Rod Moskowitz, CEO of PROSPORT Management and head of its racing division. He faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, according to local reporting.

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“PROSPORT Management owner Rod Moskowitz is being held on no bond after he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon of a government official,” Joe Bruno reported via X. “The arrest warrant says he operated his vehicle in a reckless manner and almost struck a Huntersville police officer multiple times.”

According to the affidavit, officers were responding to a civil disturbance on Cramur Drive when they encountered Moskowitz driving a 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The document alleges that he drove aggressively, entered a ditch, and then reversed into a residential driveway.

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According to the affidavit, officers tried to stop the vehicle, with one officer waving his hands in the driver’s line of sight and striking the vehicle with his hand.

The officer allegedly had to step out of the vehicle’s path three times to avoid being hit. Officers eventually removed Moskowitz from the vehicle and took him into custody, though the account has not been established as a court finding.

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A judge subsequently set a secured bond of $1,000. Joe Bruno reported the decision on Friday, October 23, after Moskowitz had spent the night in Mecklenburg County jail.

“Judge Roderick Davis has now set Moskowitz’s bond at $1,000 secured,” Bruno reported. “He has been in Mecklenburg County jail since last night due to the charge being a violent offense.”

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Moskowitz’s position in NASCAR helps explain the wider interest in the case. PROSPORT represents Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Corey Heim, among other clients across professional sports.

His career in athlete representation stretches back nearly three decades. Moskowitz spent 11 years with Motorsports Management International before launching Fuel Sports Management Group in 2011 alongside former Ray Evernham Motorsports executives Rick Russell and David Jessey. He brought the representation contracts of Hamlin, Kasey Kahne, and Jamie McMurray to the new firm, according to Sports Business Journal.

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Fuel’s business model extended beyond negotiating driver contracts. The agency focused on athlete management, sponsorship sales, and consulting, helping drivers develop commercial partnerships and expand their businesses outside the cockpit. That work also connected sponsors with race teams, an important part of NASCAR’s commercial structure.

In 2018, Moskowitz merged Fuel with golf agent Jens Beck’s Pro Sport Management and soccer agent Mike Gartlan’s Cor Sports Management. The combined operation adopted the PROSPORT name, bringing motorsports, golf, and soccer representation under one business. The executives said the merger would increase their reach and resources, particularly in sponsorships and marketing.

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Today, Moskowitz’s role places him among the business figures working behind the scenes of NASCAR. However, the charge concerns him personally. There is no indication in the reporting reviewed that any of his driver clients were involved in the incident.

The reports reviewed did not establish a previous similar incident involving Moskowitz, and no response from him or PROSPORT Management was included in the latest coverage. Moskowitz is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.