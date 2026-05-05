“Him & I Have Problems”: Ty Gibbs’ Behaviour Labelled Bratty as NASCAR Driver Sends Stern Message

Ty Gibbs has never exactly tried to play the “nice guy” role in NASCAR right from the lower divisions, and that reputation has followed him all the way to the Cup Series. From run-ins with Brandon Jones to tense moments involving Denny Hamlin and William Byron, the pattern is hard to ignore. Some call it aggression, others call it immaturity. But now, after another on-track flashpoint at Texas Motor Speedway Cup Series race, a fellow driver isn’t holding back and has sent a clear message to Ty Gibbs that his behavior is becoming a real issue.

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Ryan Preece refuses to back down

“I was right there and I felt like he came down and I was not going to cut him a break because in the past he and I have had problems so I’ve got a little bit of a short fuse with him and I with how we’re racing and that was just one of those situations. Could I cut them a break probably could have, but I didn’t.”

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That confession from Ryan Preece on the SiriusXM NASCAR radio podcast pretty much sums up the tension between Ryan Preece and Ty Gibbs at Texas Motor Speedway.

Lap 102 is where it all boiled over. Heading into Turns 3 and 4, Preece held the low line while Gibbs drifted down, seemingly convinced he was clear enough to take the preferred groove. It was a tight call. But, as you know, in NASCAR, tight calls at speed rarely end cleanly. And the fate was similar here too.

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Preece, carrying momentum, stayed in it. The contact that followed sent Gibbs sliding up into the wall, effectively ending his race on the spot. On paper, it looked like just another racing incident at Texas. But context matters. And, if you look closely, this one had plenty.

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Earlier in the race, on Lap 76, Ty Gibbs had already pushed the limits as he made a late, aggressive charge to Preece’s left entering Turn 1. This specific move triggered Preece’s expletive-laced radio rant. And Preece didn’t hold back:

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“Alright when I get to that 54 I’m done with him. Fucking idiot. That car is so fucking fast, pisses me off. I can’t stand when idiots like him have fast race cars where they can do stupid shit and get away with it. End of rant.”

That frustration didn’t disappear, but only simmered as the race went on. So when the Lap 102 moment arrived, Preece made a conscious decision not to yield. From his perspective, it was all about accountability and responsibility as a NASCAR driver. As he later told Frontstretch: “I’ll be honest with you. I hate that he wrecked, but decisions you make on the race track, there are repercussions. And I try to race everybody with an amount of respect that I’d like in return.”

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With all that being said, that’s where things get complicated. From Gibbs’ side, this is just racing in 2026. The newer generation (drivers like Gibbs and Carson Hocevar) race aggressively, push boundaries, and take gaps that veterans might think twice about. It’s not necessarily disrespect.

It’s just a different philosophy, as acknowledged even by NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch. If there’s space, they’re taking it. And that clash in styles is exactly what’s fueling these incidents. Gibbs didn’t stay quiet either. After the race, he reposted Preece’s earlier radio rant on social media with a sharp jab: “Hmm, at least he is honest.”

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At that point, this wasn’t just about one crash but two drivers who clearly don’t see eye to eye on how racing should be done. And unless one of them changes approach, this probably isn’t the last time their paths cross in a less-than-friendly way.