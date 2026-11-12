Kasey Kahne will return to full-time NASCAR competition in 2027 with 18 Cup victories behind him and five wins in six Truck Series starts. On paper, that résumé should make him an immediate threat in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

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Denny Hamlin, however, sees a problem statistics cannot solve: Kahne has been away from NASCAR’s national series for too long to rely on experience accumulated a decade ago.

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Hamlin discussed the upcoming Truck season on Actions Detrimental, where Jared Allen asked whether another driver could break into the leading group from 2026. Hamlin brought up Kahne, but quickly qualified his answer. He questioned how quickly the veteran could adapt to the current trucks and the information full-time competitors have collected week after week.

“I actually think his experience will work against him, because he’s been just so disconnected from the sport for so long. Like, the most recent notebooks that those guys will have; Riggs and Honeycutt will have the most legitimate and up-to-date notes, and they’re going to remember what their truck did last year or last race here. Kasey’s not going to have that. So that’s why I think he’s going to be a little bit behind the eight ball on that,” Hamlin said.

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The JGR driver and 23XI co-owner was not questioning Kahne’s ability to drive. He was talking about the current track-specific knowledge that helps a driver contend: how a truck behaves at each venue, which adjustments worked and how the package has evolved. Riggs and Honeycutt have that recent reference; Kahne must rebuild his.

Honeycutt won the 2026 Truck Series championship at Homestead, taking the finale and finishing the year with five victories. Riggs ended the season second in the standings after being a major title contender.

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Kahne’s record in the series is unusual enough to make the comeback compelling. His last Truck start came in 2015, when he won the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte. He also won eight races in what is now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

That is hardly the profile of a driver who needs to be taught how to race stock cars. That said, the Truck Series he last competed in is not the same competitive environment he will face in 2027.

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Kahne has not spent the intervening years away from a cockpit. He returned to dirt-track racing, ran a full season in High Limit Racing and earned his first World of Outlaws sprint car victory in May 2026. He also made a NASCAR return at Rockingham in April 2025, driving an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series entry for Richard Childress Racing. He qualified fourth, was caught up in an early crash and recovered to finish 14th. That showed he could still race on an asphalt oval, but one start cannot replace a season of track-specific preparation.

Hamlin also raised the difference between the Cup cars Kahne last drove regularly and the trucks he is about to face. The trucks have their own handling characteristics, and the driving style needed to manage them is not directly transferable from Cup.

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Kahne will have to reacclimate to asphalt racing while learning how this generation of trucks responds across the schedule.

This is the challenge Spire is asking him to take on, but the team is not bringing him back simply for name recognition. Kahne will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST full time and contend for the 2027 championship, beginning with the season opener at Daytona on February 19.

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Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson approached him with the idea earlier this year.

“They’re excited to have someone that has a lot of experience so that we can be fast right away and work to try to be the best team in the Truck Series,” Kahne said in a separate interview. He acknowledged the challenge but welcomed the ambition.

The shorter Truck races and more manageable calendar were also part of the attraction. Kahne stepped away from full-time Cup racing in 2018 after health issues made the demands of a 36-race season increasingly difficult.

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He has explained that the race lengths, heat and lack of breaks caused the physical toll to build as the season progressed.

Hamlin’s warning is not a verdict on Kahne’s ability or a prediction that he cannot win. It is a reminder that a decorated résumé does not automatically provide the latest information needed to beat drivers who have been competing in the Truck Series every week. Kahne has the talent, the record and a competitive team behind him.

Whether he can turn those advantages into immediate results will depend on how quickly he rebuilds the knowledge that Riggs and Honeycutt already carry into 2027.