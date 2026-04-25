Historic NASCAR Track’s Opposers Caught ‘Lying’ in Court Casting Doubt Over November Results

NASCAR and Nashville have been doing this dance for over 40 years. The sport found its footing on the Fairgrounds Speedway’s half-mile oval, raced there for 26 straight years, and then left in 1984 over a dispute with the city that nobody fully resolved. The track never stopped running. The politics never stopped either.

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On April 24, Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal threw out a petition filed by a group called Fairgrounds Preservation Partners, which, despite the name, is actually trying to end racing there. The petition, led by Mike Kopp and former Nashville law director Saul Solomon, wanted to amend the city’s charter to ban auto racing at the fairgrounds and replace it with affordable housing. Moskal said no.

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Here’s why: the petition’s title read “Updating the Functions and Duties of the Metropolitan Board of Fair Commissioners.” That’s it. There was no mention of banning racing or of what was actually being proposed. Attorney Seth Cline, who represented former driver Neil Chaffin in the lawsuit against the petition, didn’t let that slide.

“The title said everything, but what it was really trying to do… It could have said banning racing at the fairgrounds. That would have been very clear,” he told the court.

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It gets worse for the opposition. The body of the petition referenced the Tennessee State Fair being held at the Nashville Fairgrounds, but the state fair hasn’t been held there since 2020. It moved to Wilson County. The petitioners knew this, had time to fix it, and left it in any way. Cline pointed that out, too.

“They could have simply said this is about whether to ban racing at the fairgrounds. That simple change in language, and there wouldn’t be an argument over uncertainty,” he said.

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The respondent’s attorney argued that any reasonable voter would figure out what was meant. Moskal wasn’t buying it. She said “Nashville Fair” or “Nashville Fairgrounds” would have been clearer and ruled the petition out.

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That ruling likely kills any shot at the November ballot. To get back in the game, the opposition needs around 50,000 verified signatures by July 5. That was a tough ask with a full 90 days. They don’t have a full 90 days anymore.

The bigger picture here is a renovation deal that’s been sitting on the table since former Mayor John Cooper’s time in office. Speedway Motorsports has proposed turning the 122-year-old track into a 30,000-seat, NASCAR-ready venue.

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The opposition’s petition was designed to change the city charter, specifically to kill that deal before it went anywhere. And they tried to do it under a title that said nothing about racing at all. A 2011 citywide referendum, passed by over 70% of voters, already locked auto racing in as a protected use of the fairgrounds. The only way around that is a charter change. The court just blocked that door.

What the track means, and why NASCAR wants it back

The people fighting to keep this track aren’t just being sentimental. They’re making a real argument about what disappears with it.

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Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought his CARS Tour to the fairgrounds in April 2026 and addressed the noise complaints head-on.

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: Dale Earnhardt Jr. owner of the car driven by Justin Allgaier 40 JR Motorsports Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet waiting in garage during practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 13, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260213059

“The noise is a burden, but we can fix that. We can make that better and continue to race here,” he said. “It would just be heartbreaking to see it completely disappear.”

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Chase Elliott’s case is more straightforward; he called the fairgrounds “the biggest home run” and pointed out it’s reachable by Uber from downtown Nashville. That’s nothing when you’re trying to grow a fanbase.

Darrell Waltrip, who won his first Cup race at this track in 1975, has been saying for years that “if you could win a race at Nashville, you could win a race anywhere.”

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Richard Petty, who won there nine times and whose father, son, and grandson have all competed on that same asphalt, put it plainly at his 2023 Hall of Fame induction there:

“It took tracks like this to nurture NASCAR into growing into what it has become.”

NASCAR’s stance hasn’t changed either. Steve O’Donnell kept it simple:

“Nashville is one of our most historic tracks; we’d love to be there.”

The opposition wrote a petition that didn’t say what it was actually trying to do. A judge noticed. So, for now, the track stays.