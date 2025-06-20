Historic Setback for FOX & NBC as They Face Pressure From $2T Giant, Claims Insider

When NASCAR announced its media rights deal with Amazon Prime, the response inside Daytona was filled with optimism. Officials touted it as a bold leap forward. NASCAR President Steve Phelps said, “Streaming is important. It’s here to stay… Amazon Prime is a terrific partner… I think it will drive a slightly younger audience for us, which is not a bad thing either.” He believed this new deal could pull in younger fans and keep the sport relevant.

The hope was that Prime’s proven success with Thursday Night Football would translate smoothly to stock cars on Sundays. However, outside those boardrooms, skepticism was brewing. Fans questioned how they’d even watch the races. Many remembered when Kevin Harvick blasted the sport for burying qualifying on streaming apps. “Don’t blame the drivers when no one’s watching,” he ranted on social media in 2024. Traditionalists feared the worst: lost broadcasts, confusing platforms, and fewer eyeballs. Even former champions weren’t buying in. It all felt like a gamble.

NASCAR was asking its audience to change how they watched the sport, and many weren’t ready. Now, halfway through the first season under Prime’s umbrella, that gamble might be paying off. NASCAR’s race in Mexico City was a breakthrough moment. It pulled in millions of viewers and marked the youngest audience the Cup Series has seen since 2017. As Prime heads to Pocono for its final broadcast of the year, an insider warns: the tide is turning, and legacy networks like FOX and NBC are falling behind.

Insider warns NASCAR’s legacy partners as Prime changes the game!

NASCAR’s historic Cup Series debut in Mexico wasn’t just about racing in a new country. It was about testing a new media future. Prime Video handled it like a veteran. With 2.10 million viewers tuning in, the Mexico race beat both F1’s Canadian Grand Prix (1.57 million) and IndyCar’s race on FOX (1.2 million). Even more impressive? The audience was younger. According to Amazon, the race had the youngest Cup Series demographic since 2017. For NASCAR’s aging fan base, that was a lifeline. And a loud wake-up call for FOX and NBC.

On the latest episode of Rubbin’ is Racing, insider reactions told the story. While the Mexico City Cup race had become somewhat boring towards the end, considering Shane van Gisbergen had a massive 16-second lead over Christopher Bell. However, NASCAR insider Quigs feels that Prime did justice with their coverage. “I thought they did great. They showed the pageantry well, and that massive lead didn’t come until late in the race, so most of it still felt competitive. They made it seem close by highlighting different strategies and pit stops,” he said.

His fellow panellist Moon added, “Even when it seemed boring up front, they showed the battles mid-pack. And the strategic info was gold.” This wasn’t just hype. It was a clear sign that Prime did what legacy networks often failed to: make every moment feel important. And the data backs it up. Amazon’s broadcast scored with viewers where it mattered most, the 18–34 demo was up 32%. The 25–54 group jumped by 21%. “I’d love to see Amazon continue to grow in the sport, especially if they’re bringing in younger fans. That’s what NASCAR needs,” Spider further added.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 23, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) races to the inside of driver William Byron (24) during the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Notably, Prime didn’t just broadcast a race; it changed the playbook. The Burn Bar, a new AI feature, gave fans live fuel data. Developed with Steve Letarte and AWS, it showed when cars were about to run dry. It made strategy understandable, even thrilling. Traditional networks never offered that level of insight. That innovation shook up the insiders. “Do NBC and TNT just copy Amazon now? Can someone like Leigh Diffey really improve the experience?” Co-host, Large asked. The question isn’t just if they can match Prime, it’s whether they can survive without evolving.

Amazon raised the bar and made legacy coverage look stale. “I think how they (TNT) handle the in-season tournament is going to set them apart. They’re jumping right into it, so it’ll be their chance to either shine or blow it,” Spider warned. He is right, TNT, NBC, and even FOX will have a lot of pressure to match or pass Prime’s coverage when they take it over in Atlanta next week. Notably, NASCAR’s multi-platform deal was always meant to spread the sport wider.

But now, with Prime leading the youth movement, it looks like FOX and NBC are stuck with an older crowd. The average viewer on Prime was 56, nearly seven years younger than the average for cable. That’s a problem for the traditional networks. As Prime signs off this weekend with its final broadcast of the season at Pocono, all eyes are on what comes next. Meanwhile, fans are getting something special this weekend, and that includes a fan-favorite pulling double duty at the Tricky Triangle.

Dale Jr. trades headset for wrench in Pocono!

In a surprising twist for the Pocono weekend, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will do more than just call the Cup Series race. He’s headed trackside a day early to call the shots from the pit box. Yes, Dale Jr. will serve as crew chief for the No. 88 car in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. He’s stepping in for Mardy Lindley, who’s suspended due to a loose lugnut penalty from Nashville. He’ll guide 18-year-old Connor Zilisch for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

JR Motorsports confirmed the move on X, saying, “This weekend, @DaleJr will be filling in for Mardy Lindley as crew chief of the No. 88.” This marks the first time in Dale Jr.’s career that he’ll serve as a crew chief. While it’s uncharted territory, he’s no stranger to the Xfinity Series. He’s raced in it nearly every year since 2001. Earnhardt, who also co-owns JR Motorsports, has high hopes for Zilisch. After the Nashville race, he said, “Zilisch did a great job tonight, just really strong… He’s still got a lot to gain and grow and understand… but he’s going to be sensational.”

Zilisch is seen as a rising star, and Saturday gives Dale Jr. a unique chance to shape his path, while still calling the Cup Series race for Amazon on Sunday. Notably, in the last three races, Zilisch has finished in the top five. He could have won the Mexico City race, but a crash with Ty Gibbs in the final moments handed the victory to local boy Daniel Suarez. However, now, one of NASCAR’s greatest voices will lead one of its brightest prospects, not with a mic, but with a headset.