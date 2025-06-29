Historic Track’s CEO Gives NASCAR Seal of Approval for Return After Unforgettable Weekend

What a weekend it was in Lakeville, Connecticut! For the first time since 2011, Lime Rock Park roared back to life with NASCAR’s national series, hosting the LIUNA 150 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series on June 27-28, 2025.

Billed as the biggest event in the track’s modern history, an estimated 20,000 fans poured into the scenic 1.53-mile road course nestled in the Berkshires, turning the weekend into a celebration of speed, nostalgia, and community. Lime Rock Park, a gem since its first race in 1957, hadn’t seen this kind of NASCAR action in 14 years, and the energy was electric.

Track CEO Dicky Riegel beamed, he summed up the weekend, saying “It’s been amazing. After three years of putting this together, it’s just been fantastic.” With a modern record crowd, Lime Rock’s return was a slam dunk. The buildup started Thursday, June 26, with a massive hauler parade rolling through Salisbury, escorted by Connecticut State Police.

The NASCAR Classic race Friday night brought out 78-year-old Buz McCall in a 1998 Monte Carlo, duking it out with old rival Ray Webb, who grinned, “He’s still got it. Oh yeah.” Saturday’s perfect summer weather set the stage for the LIUNA 150, with Rev. Heidi Truax of Trinity Episcopal Church delivering a heartfelt invocation: “Racing in beautiful Lime Rock reminds me of the psalm ‘I lift up my eyes to the hills,’ but our eyes are focused right now on the track, not so much the hills.”

Corey Heim dominated the LIUNA 150, leading 99 of 100 laps for his fifth Truck Series win of 2025. “Seeing the atmosphere and the fans that came out was super cool. Everyone seemed so excited to have NASCAR at Lime Rock. Really hoping they continue this trend and we can come back in the future.” Heim said. This was the first national series event at the unique road course layout in Lime Rock’s 68-year history, and it was a milestone achievement. Both for the sanctioning body and the racetrack.

With more than 20,000 fans turning up for the show, it was clear that NASCAR can lure in the crowds with their product, even if the venue is not a traditional oval. Parker Kligerman, the former Xfinity Series driver, has a minority ownership stake, and he was the brains behind the event in staging a perfect homecoming event. “It’s really cool to be a part of. From that first day we were part of the ownership group, I said, ‘Have you ever thought about a NASCAR race?’ And everyone on the leadership team said absolutely… I was like, yeah, I know someone.”

However, this wasn’t the only homecoming story from the weekend, as veteran announcer Mike Joy couldn’t help but get involved in the milestone NASCAR event. And, given how successful this race was, the racing community is curious whether NASCAR will return to Lime Rock Park.

Will NASCAR return to Lime Rock Park?

Saturday’s LIUNA 150 was a statement and Lime Rock Park’s Dicky Riegel was over the moon, saying, “I am on Cloud 9, frankly, after having the most amazing day imaginable.” Three years of planning paid off, with an estimated 20,000 fans exceeding the expected 15,000, packing the hillsides.

Kids 12 and under and veterans got in free, and the spread-out layout made exact counts tricky, but Riegel called it “absolutely a modern record for this place.” The event ran like a well-oiled machine, with hundreds of first responders and Lime Rock staff ensuring safety and fun. Riegel’s vision to bring NASCAR back after a 14-year hiatus clicked, and NASCAR’s top brass took notice.

“I have already heard from NASCAR’s most senior leadership with messages from (CEO) Jim France thanking us. It has been beyond symbiotic. It has been a full collaboration.” Reigel shared. This wasn’t just a one-off as NASCAR’s eyeing more road courses, even at the Cup level, and Lime Rock’s success makes it a prime candidate.

“This is a new home for NASCAR here at Lime Rock Park,” Riegel said, hinting at a lasting bond with NASCAR and even its IMSA series. With fans buzzing and drivers like Heim hoping to return, Lime Rock’s future on the schedule looks bright.