HMS Driver Stays Tight-Lipped on Alex Bowman’s Return to NASCAR Amidst Worrying Diagnosis

Anthony Alfredo is the new HMS driver stepping in to replace Alex Bowman in his No. 48 Chevy. What initially felt like a heat stroke was actually vertigo that Bowman experienced while racing in COTA. The team is yet to provide information on Bowman’s health and the possibility of his return to the Cup Series. Alfredo, instead of giving any updates on it, is just focusing on doing his best to keep the No. 48 team competitive in his absence.

Hendrick Motorsports refuses to elaborate on the situation

In his interview, Alfredo was quiet about Bowman’s return but wished for his speedy recovery. “Well, certainly I hate it for Alex. There’s no driver that wants to see someone else in their car. But I am glad he is putting his health first, and I know he is working really hard to be back soon.”

With his words, it is clear that the team is still assessing its strategy. It means that the team is still not sure if Bowman might end up missing more than one race this season.

“So, to be the one that’s able to step in and help this 48-team build some notes and hopefully earn a couple of things for the next time they come back here is a privilege.”

Alfredo is trying to provide the No. 48 with the necessary inputs in order to help them with their Cup Series campaign. His words align with President Jeff Andrews, who was focused on Bowman’s health more than his return to racing.

“We’re encouraged by the progress he’s making, but we have to prioritize his health above all else. We’ll continue to support Alex and look forward to his return as soon as he’s medically cleared,” Andrews said.

While vertigo is a disease that isn’t permanent, the treatment depends on a case-by-case basis that could take days, weeks, months, or beyond.

So hopefully, whether his absence is a matter of a few days or multiple races, he should remain eligible for championship points. Hendrick Motorsports has announced that it will be requesting a medical waiver from NASCAR to retain Bowman’s eligibility. There are no confirmations about his return to racing for now.

Meanwhile, Anthony Alfredo has been racing for backmarker teams in the O’Reilly Series for the past few years. This is his first opportunity to make his mark in the big leagues. With a top team like Hendrick Motorsports, Alfredo is already serious and not ready to let the opportunity go to waste.

“And I don’t take this opportunity for granted. People put them in this position to capitalize on this opportunity, and I certainly want to do well by Allied Chevy and all of the men and women at Hendrick Motorsports.”

As of 2026, Anthony Alfredo has yet to win a NASCAR race. He ran a full season with Front Row Motorsports in 2021 but was unable to make his mark, managing only a top-10 finish in that season.

Nevertheless, he has been posting consistent results in the O’Reilly Series even though he hasn’t won yet. He was able to bring P11 for Alpha Prime Racing’s 2026 O’Reilly season-opener at Daytona.

While Alex Bowman prepares for his NASCAR return, another Chevy driver will find himself away from the Hendrick Motorsports program for a long stretch.

Rajah Caruth moves over to Jordan Anderson Racing

Rick Hendrick’s prodigy Rajah Caruth was the primary replacement for Connor Zilisch in the No. 88 JR Motorsports car this season. After spending the first three races with the team, Caruth is set to depart for a long time.

Sitting P6 in the driver standings of the O’Reilly series currently, Rajah Caruth landed himself a deal with Jordan Anderson Racing, which will see him racing for them for at least 10 races this season.

With Caruth moving away, Hendrick Motorsports drivers are set to take over the wheel of the No. 88 car at JR Motorsports. Both Byron and Larson are going to run three races each in the car starting from the Phoenix weekend. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are going to run two races each.

Caruth will stay eligible for the championship since he still has full-time status for the remaining 33 races of the season.